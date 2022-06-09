Vince Russo wants Tony Khan to hire WWE Legend to represent MJF (Exclusive)

After MJF no-showed a fan event before AEW Double or Nothing last week, the rumor mill went into overdrive about potential issues between him and Tony Khan. Despite talk of MJF no-showing the pay-per-view, he was there and wrestled Wardlow and was comprehensively beaten. On the Dynamite after the pay-per-view, MJF cut a scathing promo on Khan and AEW, which was so good that fans in the arena started cheering wildly at one point.

On the latest Writing With Russo by Sportskeeda, former WWE writer Vince Russo suggested an idea he felt would get fans to stop cheering MJF for good. Russo said Khan should put aside his issues with Eric Bischoff and hire him as a part of MJF's entourage:

"To me, what would be money, would be MJF hires and brings in Eric Bischoff to represent him, so now bro, Tony Khan has got to deal with Bischoff. Now any babyface response MJF was getting, throw that out of the window. Bischoff will turn that on a dime and now bro, you've got a thing okay, you won't fire him then no problem, in his contract he will have to do only A-B-C and D and Eric will make sure he's not doing anything more. You want him to do something extra? Then you'll have to go back to the negotiating table. That's the problem... I know Tony has a grudge against Eric. He has taken some shots at Eric. Bro, forget that nonsense. This would be tremendous television. That's what I would do. I would do that in a heartbeat."

Tony Khan recently commented on Eric Bischoff after AEW Double or Nothing

During the post-Double or Nothing media scrum, CM Punk was asked about Eric Bischoff's comments about him being a financial flop for AEW. Tony Khan interjected, calling Bischoff's statement "bull****." Khan went on praise Punk's impact on AEW's financial success in recent months:

"I can tell you, like no one wrestler has ever come in and made a bigger plus-delta financial difference in the history of my company going into, this is the third year anniversary this week, going into year four no one person has ever made a more positive impact. We just did a record pay-per-view buy. Every PPV we’ve done, he’s done a four PPV cycle now, ever one of them was the record." (H/T: Sportskeeda)

Bischoff has appeared on AEW TV on multiple occasions. However, he hasn't been on their programming in a while. We don't know if he could in the future.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Could MJF align with a controversial figure in AEW against Tony Khan? Hear it from an ex WWE writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far