Viral photo of low turnout during AEW Dynamite this week causes stir on social media

A viral photo of low audience turnout for the latest episode of AEW Dynamite has caused a stir on social media. The photograph in question features TNT Champion Adam Copeland.

On the May 15, 2024, episode of AEW Dynamite, The Rated-R Superstar called out Malakai Black for an answer to his challenge for a Barbed Wire Steel Cage match at AEW Double or Nothing 2024.

However, his entrance would be intercepted by The House of Black, who attacked Copeland and robbed him of his wedding ring before decimating him with a combined attack. The trio even took out Kyle O'Reilly, who tried to make the save for the 50-year-old legend.

Despite the action-packed card AEW presented on Dynamite, low attendance at live shows continues to affect the Jacksonville-based promotion. A user posted a picture on X/Twitter of the segment featuring Adam Copeland and The House of Black. The image depicted the wrestlers performing with several empty seats in the background.

Expand Tweet

Several X/Twitter users immediately reacted to the photograph, with some referring to the vacant seats in the venue as a point of criticism.

Other fans defended the crowd packing the Angel of the Winds Arena, where Dynamite emanated from, as well as the segment in question.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Social media was buzzing over a photograph from the Angel of the Winds Arena during Dynamite.

Adam Copeland believes Kyle O'Reilly could become the AEW TNT Champion

On the May 11, 2024, episode of AEW Collision, Adam Copeland defended his TNT Championship against Kyle O'Reilly in front of the latter's hometown crowd in Vancouver, British Columbia. Despite his efforts, the former WWE NXT star fell short after being hit by the signature spear of The Ultimate Opportunist.

During an interview after the match, Copeland praised O'Reilly for his performance and expressed his respect and empathy for the latter's return to action from a severe injury.

The former WWE Champion went on to claim that The Violent Artist could conceivably win the TNT Title if he were given another opportunity.

"It's a night like this that I know I'm not sleeping 'cause I'm gonna be buzzing after that thing. Vancouver brought it and I know they were with their hometown boy, and I get it and I don't blame them. You know, Kyle [O'Reilly] is coming back off a really bad injury and if there's anybody who can relate to that, it's me. And what he brought tonight, man, I got to tell ya, if he gets another shot at this, there's a good chance he's walking away with this. He's that good. So, Kyle, strangely... Thank you."

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether Adam Copeland and his TNT Title reign will survive Malakai Black in Las Vegas.

Thoughts on this week's episode of Dynamite? Hit the discuss button and let us know!