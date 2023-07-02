"Waiiitttt....they are not Usos!!!" - Twitter erupts after new members of Bullet Club Gold are officially announced on AEW Collision

This past Saturday, on AEW Collision, Jay White and Juice Robinson introduced fans to the new members of Bullet Club Gold. The latest names to join the stable are Austin and Colten Gunn.

After joining the faction, The Gunns mentioned in a promo that they joined forces with Robinson and White due to the duo's international experience. They also stated that Bullet Club Gold wanted them because they have defeated many top tag teams in the company, including current AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR.

The Gunns first helped Jay White in defeating Ricky Starks on the June 7, 2023, edition of Dynamite. Austin and Colten formed an alliance with Bullet Club Gold before officially joining the faction.

Some fans have acknowledged the talent of The Gunns over the past few months. However, their inclusion in Bullet Club Gold received a mixed reaction on Twitter, with one viewer comparing the tandem with The Usos.

SubCzr @TufferCez @DrainBamager Thats it buying a Bullet club gold shirt @DrainBamager Thats it buying a Bullet club gold shirt

IS @Mritzreal @WrestlingCovers But the marks said Jay White was buried? @WrestlingCovers But the marks said Jay White was buried?

EddieTheGreat @iNfAMOUS70702 @DrainBamager This like saying FTR is joining the spirit squad...bullet club hasn't been relevant for years now @DrainBamager This like saying FTR is joining the spirit squad...bullet club hasn't been relevant for years now

AEW star Austin Gunn reacts after joining Bullet Club Gold

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns are among the most talented tag teams in All Elite Wrestling. Despite being relatively new to the business, they have undoubtedly become one of the top acts in the company.

After successfully defeating CM Punk, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Ricky Starks on June 24, The Gunns made another massive move by joining Bullet Club Gold.

Bullet Club Gold member Jay White has also set his sights on the red bag CM Punk has been carrying since his return to All Elite Wrestling. White stated that if that bag is indeed holding the AEW World Championship, he might pursue it soon.

CM Punk, FTR, and Ricky Starks immediately responded to the promo backstage, with Punk once again carrying the red bag. The Second City Saint stated that if Jay White is so interested in the package, he is more than welcome to get himself a replica AEW World Heavyweight Championship like Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

One-half of The Gunns, Austin Gunn, broke his silence after joining the faction and tweeted:

"Welcome to the golden era," Austin tweeted.

NOT ass boy @theaustingunn welcome to the golden era welcome to the golden era

Fans will have to wait and see if Austin and Colten can help Bullet Club Gold become one of the top factions in the promotion.

Let us know in the comments below if you like the inclusion of The Gunns in Bullet Club Gold.

