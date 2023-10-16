Wardlow breaks silence on recent return to AEW TV

In a surprising comeback, AEW powerhouse Wardlow recently re-emerged after a four-month hiatus.

Mr. Mayhem's absence followed his loss of the TNT Championship to Luchasaurus on AEW Collision's premiere episode back in June. Since then, he has been absent from the promotion, and many fans have been questioning when he would return.

After an absence of nearly four months from AEW programming, Wardlow made his return on the October 4th edition of Dynamite with a new attitude and a fresh look. He quickly dispatched Griff Garrison in his return match, and last week on Dynamite, he repeated the feat with former WWE Superstar Matt Sydal (fka Evan Bourne).

Speaking in an interview with Jeff Adams of Sports Nightly, Wardlow addressed his recent return to the promotion.

"You know, it’s time to go back to day one Wardlow. The hair’s growing back. I’ve somehow in that four months (I was gone) got bigger and stronger which doesn’t help anybody on the roster. Because not only did I gain 20, 30 pounds of muscle but I’m also really p**sed off. So, it’s a bad combination." (H/T - PostWrestling)

Since making his return, Mr. Mayhem has won all of his matches in a dominant fashion. He even had the name of AEW World Champion MJF on his wrist tape during his return.

Wardlow discussed being absent from AEW

The three-time TNT Champion had been absent from television for the past few months since losing his Championship.

During an interview with Fandom Spotlite, the AEW star revealed that he had felt depressed due to not being used on TV.

"It is very surreal for me to be sitting up here, and I think these two gentlemen [Danhausen and Ethan Page] would agree. I think we all have similar come-ups in the business. We’ve been grinding for years. We’ve probably dreamed and wished of getting moments like these our whole lives. So I’ve been off TV for almost a couple months, and I’ve been very depressed," he said.

Before making his return to the promotion, The War Dog sent a warning to the entire AEW locker room.

