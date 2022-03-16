Wardlow comments ahead of TNT Championship Match on AEW Dynamite

Wardlow shared his thoughts on social media about his upcoming TNT title match on AEW Dynamite.

Mr. Mayhem will face Scorpio Sky tonight on Dynamite's St. Patrick's Slam edition in San Antonio, Texas.

In his post, the former member of The Pinnacle said he'd look good if he won the TNT Championship:

Wardlow @RealWardlow @AEW Only way I could look better is with the TNT Title on my shoulder Only way I could look better is with the TNT Title on my shoulder 😏 @AEW https://t.co/9JbyxLPIFz

Meanwhile, Ethan Page, Sky's tag team partner in Men of the Year, replied to the #1 contender. He said Wardlow looks fine without a championship:

Wardlow will face off against Scorpio Sky for the TNT title on AEW: Dynamite

Wardlow got his TNT Championship shot at Revolution 2022. He beat Powerhouse Hobbs, Keith Lee, Christian Cage, Orange Cassidy & Ricky Starks in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match.

Later, on March 9, 2022, then-TNT Champion Sammy Guevara faced Scorpio Sky. The Men of the Year member defeated Guevara after interference from American Top Team's Paige VanZant and extended his one-year unbeaten streak.

Mr. Mayhem will now face the current champion at the St. Patrick's Slam edition of Dynamite in San Antonio, Texas. The match will be a battle of contrasting styles as the challenger's strength will go off against the quickness of the champion.

Scorpio Sky emphasized he won't just be a transitional champion. Meanwhile, Wardlow reiterated he'd win the TNT title and earn a new contract after separating from MJF last week.

Will Mr. Mayhem win the TNT Championship tonight? Sound off your thoughts in the comments section!

Edited by Abhinav Singh