"Was brilliant" - WWE Hall of Famer believes RAW Superstar could defeat Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has built a legacy of his own in WWE. Despite his family's synonymity with the wrestling industry, The Bloodline has rooted their presence with their undefeated title streak. Following their win at Survivor Series WarGames, AEW personality Mark Henry believes Kevin Owens has the potential to defeat The Tribal Chief.

Last week, The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland) teamed up with Drew McIntyre to take on The Bloodline. Later, Sami Zayn's former friend Kevin Owens was disclosed to be the fifth member. The former Universal Champion was allegedly out of in-ring action due to a knee injury he suffered at a house show. Upon his return, Owens attempted to talk Zayn out of considering The Bloodline as his 'family', but to no avail.

During their match at the Premium Live Event, Sami Zayn was left in a bit of a dilemma when he had to choose between The Bloodline and Kevin Owens. Additionally, the 38-year-old star pinned Reigns for the count, which was disrupted by The Honorary Uce. But had there been no disruption, Owens would have seemingly been the first to pin The Tribal Chief in over 800 days.

On the latest edition of the Busted Open podcast, Henry discussed the segment and how Kevin Owens could potentially end Reigns' streak:

"I thought it was one of the best finishes that I've seen in years. On the simple fact that Kevin Owens had Roman beat. Roman has not been beat in how many days 700 or something... he had him beat. One, two, and it took as the Blues Brothers would say, 'an act of God' for him not to win for him not to lose that match. And hooking the referee rather than attacking. Kevin Owens was brilliant. Because it added another layer." [4:55 - 5:47]

Roman Reigns was allegedly upset with Kevin Owens after their Survivor Series match

Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns were reportedly involved in a backstage altercation after the main event. It was allegedly due to a missed spot, seemingly resulting in the WWE Champion rupturing an eardrum.

Based on reports by the Wrestling Observer, the incident occurred when the RAW Superstar slapped The Tribal Chief during the match.

“Regarding the report on what happened backstage with Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens. The story is accurate in the sense Reigns got upset after being popped, and had noticeable bruising under his left eye. There was talk of a possible broken eardrum but that was not confirmed to us. What is confirmed is that it came from a slap by Owens, Reigns was upset, but 20 minutes later it had all blown over so there is no lingering issue regarding it.”

There are rumors abuzz about Roman Reigns potentially defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble in January.

