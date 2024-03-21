[WATCH] Adam Copeland (fka Edge) seen celebrating AEW title win with several stars backstage

Adam Copeland recently captured his second AEW TNT Title, and the veteran was seen celebrating with some stars backstage after Dynamite.

The Rated R Superstar successfully defeated Christian Cage in a brutal I Quit match at last night's Dynamite in Toronto. The hometown crowd was fully behind Adam Copeland, who delivered seven devastating low blows to Cage and hit him with the spike. The match culminated when Copeland was about to hit Christian Cage's head with the spike. However, the Patriarchy leader quit, making Adam Copeland a two-time TNT Champion.

On Twitter, AEW's official account posted Adam Copeland's backstage celebration with the Best Friends Daniel Garcia, Orange Cassidy, and more.

AEW star Adam Copeland opens up on being uncertain about his in-ring future after his last WWE match

Adam Copeland recently revealed his uncertainty about stepping into the squared circle after his last WWE match against the Celtic Warrior Sheamus. The Rated R Superstar had a physical battle against Sheamus last August and jumped ship to AEW at the WrestleDream PPV event. Speaking on TNS 1050, Copeland stated the following:

“Any time I get to come home, right? The last time I performed in Toronto, I didn’t know if I would continue wrestling, I really didn’t. Fast forward six or seven months later, here I am, and it’s kind of my perfect storm. I’m wrestling a guy that I’ve known since the sixth grade. We’re doing it in our hometown. It’s an 'I Quit' match. There are all of these stakes. It’s so much fun. If you had told 12-year-old Adam in Orangeville that one day, 40 years down the road, we’d be stepping into the ring against each other, I’d say you’re nuts, but here we are,” said Adam Copeland. (H/T Ringside News)

The Rated R Superstar is now a two-time TNT Champion in less than six months of being an AEW star. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for the veteran's title reign.

