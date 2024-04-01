[Watch] Adam Copeland flips off former WWE Intercontinental Champion

Adam Copeland had an eventful time during AEW Dynamite this week. He got to face a former WWE Intercontinental Champion and it so happened that he flipped him off during their match.

The star in question is none other Matt Cardona, fka Zack Ryder. Cardona showed up to surprise Copeland and the fans in attendance after he answered the challenge for the Cope Open for the TNT Title. Copeland won the match after a hard fought contest.

However, in the middle of the match, it looked like Copeland had had enough of his former protege and signaled with his hands and visibly appeared to flip off Cardona. Matt looked like he was shocked at what he saw going by his expression.

Expand Tweet

Adam Copeland was attacked by Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews after the match but was able to thwart them away after he got help in the form of Eddie Kingston and Mark Briscoe.

Teddy Long praises Adam Copeland’s match against Christian Cage

Former WWE personality Teddy Long praised Adam Copeland’s recent match against Christian Cage that saw him win the TNT Title and said that it was a five star match.

He was speaking in an exclusive interview on Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis when he gave his opinion. He said that the two stars wrestled as though they were in their prime and that it was intense.

"They both seemed like they were in their prime. They were both very hungry. They're both old-school wrestlers. They're not ancient. They're old-school wrestlers. And they put on, let's call it a five-star match out of four stars. It was that intense. It was that good." [9:45 – 10:06]

Christian Cage has not been seen after he lost his TNT Title to his former tag team partner and it will be interesting to see what he will do once he comes back.

Poll : Were you surprised to see Matt Cardona in AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion