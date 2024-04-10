[Watch] AEW gives a sneak peek of the "never-before-seen" All In backstage footage ahead of Dynamite

AEW has offered a sneak peek of the "never-before-seen" backstage footage from All In 2023 ahead of Dynamite.

Wrestling fans are keenly waiting for the April 10, 2024, edition of the Wednesday-night flagship AEW show on which The Young Bucks are poised to present and discuss video footage from the blockbuster pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium. Most indications suggest that the tape will shed more light on the backstage altercation between Jack Perry and CM Punk.

The incident led to The Second-City Saint being fired with cause from the company, and Perry being suspended indefinitely. After Punk returned to WWE in 2023, he spoke at length about his time in and views regarding the Jacksonville-based promotion in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani.

Punk made a series of rather unflattering comments regarding AEW and Tony Khan, and even addressed his fracas with the former Jungle Boy at the pay-per-view. Shortly after, All Elite Wrestling made the announcement stating that previously unaired footage of the incident would be aired on Dynamite this week.

Both Tony Khan and EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have laid emphasis on the credibility of the footage, denying conjecture of the announcement being a hoax. Ahead of the highly anticipated edition of Dynamite, AEW released a promo video hyping the episode and its card.

The video teased several backstage shots from behind the curtains. It also offered a glimpse at some of the talent backstage, possibly including Aussie Open and The Young Bucks.

Jim Cornette's response to AEW releasing backstage footage from All In 2023

The wrestling world had mixed responses to All Elite Wrestling announcing that it would unveil genuine backstage footage from All In 2023. Fans and critics have been debating the wisdom of the move, regardless of whether the tape actually disproves CM Punk's account of the incident on The MMA Hour.

Former promoter and booker Jim Cornette shared his own take on the matter on the Jim Cornette Experience. The 62-year-old veteran suggested that the company's motivation for airing the Wembley footage could be to eventually bring back Jack Perry to AEW.

"Well, they're showing the footage because then the buckaroos (Young Bucks) are going to say, 'See, Jack Perry could've kicked his a** but he didn't lift a finger because he was professional and the other guy choked him out so, therefore, we fired the other guy and we're bringing Jack back.'" [11:35-11:52]

Cornette's speculation holds some merit as The Young Bucks explicitly namedropped Perry on last week's episode of Dynamite. The Scapegoat has been active in NJPW amid his current All Elite Wrestling hiatus. It remains to be seen whether Jack Perry finds himself back on AEW soon.

