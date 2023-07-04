[Watch] AEW star Andrade El Idolo shows off incredible body transformation after return from injury

Former WWE United States Champion and current AEW star Andrade El Idolo has shown off a physical transformation following his return from injury.

It is no big secret that the former NXT Champion has been away from pro wrestling due to a shoulder injury last year. Before the damage, he had been featured regularly on AEW.

The former WWE Superstar returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion on the debut episode of Collision, defeating Buddy Matthews. A couple of weeks ago, he competed in a match with another House of Black member, Brody King.

While it seemed like he was going to pick up the win again, Matthews rushed in and attacked El Idolo, and thus the match ended via disqualification.

Recently, Andrade El Idolo took to Twitter to share a short video montage about his body transformation.

"July 2022 to July 2023!! injury in August 2022 and my operation was in November 2022. It was a long recovery process but I am back and this is only the beginning. A great future awaits me. I remember if you want it you can! #Andrade #Elidolo #RealLatinoMan #Tranquilo 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼," El Idolo tweeted.

“EL IDOLO” ANDRADE @AndradeElIdolo

#Andrade #Elidolo #RealLatinoMan #Tranquilo 🏼 🏼 🏼 July 2022 to July 2023!! injury in August 2022 and my operation was in November 2022. It was a long recovery process but I am back and this is only the beginning. A great future awaits me. I remember if you want it you can! July 2022 to July 2023!! injury in August 2022 and my operation was in November 2022. It was a long recovery process but I am back and this is only the beginning. A great future awaits me. I remember if you want it you can!#Andrade #Elidolo #RealLatinoMan #Tranquilo 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 https://t.co/6nF40FKSEu

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared some words of praise for his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo following AEW Collision

As mentioned, the former United States Champion wrestled the House of Black's Brody King. During the match, El Idolo paid homage to his wife, Charlotte Flair, by hitting a Top Rope Moonsault onto the ringside floor.

The Nature Boy Ric Flair was impressed with the tribute and shared a few words of appreciation.

"[email protected], You Continue To Make The Legacy Bigger & Better Every Day! WOOOOO!" Ric Flair tweeted.

It is to be noted that over the past few weeks, the 33-year-old star has been trying to use The Queen's signature move, The Figure-eight Leg Lock.

What is your reaction to the AEW star's body transformation? Let us know in the comments section below.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes