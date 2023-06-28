WWE Hall of Famer shares a heartfelt message for AEW star Andrade El Idolo

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has once again been all praises for his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo. The AEW star made his return to the promotion during the debut episode of Collision on June 17th as he took on House of Black member Buddy Matthews. On the latest episode of the Saturday show, he faced another member of the faction, Brody King.

The match was hard-fought, as expected, and the former WWE Superstar had to dig deep into his bag of techniques. Andrade gave his all in the match and left the House of Black member reeling, but couldn't put him away as Buddy Matthews got involved. Going forward, it looks like the faction isn't done just yet with Andrade.

Ric Flair took to Twitter and shared a highlight video from his son-in-law's match against Brody King. The former NXT Champion did a moonsault from the top rope, which is similar to the maneuver his wife and Ric's daughter Charlotte Flair uses. In a way, you could say that the former United States Champion was paying tribute to his wife during the match.

Check out Flair's tweet below:

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair praises Andrade El Idolo after his match

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently commented on the success of Andrade El Idolo's recent matches since his return to AEW. The All Elite star has been seen in every episode of Collision so far, and it doesn't seem like he has any ring rust from his time on the shelf.

Taking to Twitter, Ric Flair praised his son-in-law for "killing it" in his two straight appearances on the show. Andrade and his wife, Charlotte Flair, recently returned to action in their respective promotions and are both performing as if they never left.

With Andrade now back in action and looking like he never left, just how far will he go with his singles run this time? He is certainly in deep waters now, and the House of Black have their eyes on him. With how things are going, his next opponent may just be Malakai Black himself.

How do you feel about a potential match between Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black? Let us know how you feel in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes