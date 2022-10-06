[WATCH] AEW star has a bizarre encounter with CM Punk's merchandise

CM Punk hasn't been seen around AEW since the All Out media scrum, but still manages to be brought up consistently. Recently, AEW star Colt Cabana had an awkward encounter with some of Punk's merch.

The former AEW World Champion has largely taken a backseat when it comes to his role in the promotion and is currently suspended while nursing an injury. However, his merch is oddly still readily available, while The Elite (who are also suspended) don't have anything available in AEW merch stores.

During a recent video session with PWTees, Colt Cabana was presented with random AEW merchandise and asked to name them. As Cabana lifted up a Punk shirt, the star simply paused before laughing the situation off.

Colt Cabana has been taking a few thinly-veiled shots at his former friend lately, with the star recently referencing the infamous All Out media scrum during a press conference.

CM Punk and The Elite's backstage brawl is only the first altercation within a broken AEW locker room

While many fans were quick to blame Punk and The Elite for the backstage turmoil within AEW, it seems like things are not as well put together as Tony Khan has led fans to believe.

It's only been a month since CM Punk took on The Elite in a backstage scrum, and two more stars have already followed up with a brawl of their own. Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara reportedly came to blows shortly before last night's AEW Dynamite.

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager Tony Khan playing 4D Chess with Andrade.



Tony Khan playing 4D Chess with Andrade.This is a storyline answer, but still funny as heck.

The two got into a social media spat this past Tuesday after Andrade aimed a few comments at Guevara during an interview with Mas Lucha. Guevara first hit back on Twitter, before the two went all out for fans to see.

Fans have now begun to wonder if CM Punk's criticisms of the backstage atmosphere were correct. But could all of this have been prevented had Tony Khan acted sooner?

