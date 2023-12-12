Watch: AEW stars mock the infamous Montreal Screwjob

Last week, AEW traveled to Montreal, Quebec, Canada, for its weekly shows. During the visit, some of the Jacksonville-based company's stars mocked the infamous Montreal Screwjob. The stars in question are the Dark Order and Kip Sabian, who took a hilarious shot at the notorious WWE incident in the recent edition of Being The Dark Order.

The Montreal Screwjob incident occurred at the Survivor Series 1997 pay-per-view during Bret Hart's WWF Championship defense against Shawn Michaels. The pre-determined outcome of the match – The Hitman retaining the title via disqualification – was altered by Vince McMahon without the champion's knowledge, and Shawn Michaels won the WWF Title.

The match ended when HBK locked Hart in a Sharpshooter, and the referee rang the bell immediately at McMahon's order. While Bret Hart never tapped out, Shawn Michaels was still declared the winner by submission and the new titleholder.

Hart was understandably angered by the incident and spit in Vince's face. He then destroyed equipment at ringside and traced the letters "WCW" in the air with his hands, indicating an impending move to the Eric Bischoff-run company.

On Being The Dark Order, AEW Stars Evil Uno, John Silver, and Kip Sabian acted out a funny recreation of the Screwjob, mocking moments like the Sharpshooter spot, spitting, and drawing three letters in the air.

Here is the video:

Being The Dark Order recently replaced the long-running show Being The Elite after the recent infighting between the members of The Elite, i.e., Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks.

CM Punk's attorney during the infamous AEW All Out 2022 incident drops interesting tweet

Following AEW All Out 2022, CM Punk and Ace Steel were involved in a backstage altercation with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

The incident showed the Jacksonville-based company in a negative light and was widely criticized by the wrestling community. After the event, Punk, the Bucks, and Omega were suspended from AEW, and Ace Steel was fired.

As Ace Steel recently revealed, Stephen P. New was the attorney who represented him and the Second City Saint. The lawyer recently took to social media to share an interesting message.

"I am proud of my clients and would not represent them if I didn’t truly believe in them as people. And @acesofsteel is correct. Sometimes clients and friends are family," tweeted New.

