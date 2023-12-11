Member of The Elite and released WWE star featured in major announcement by Colt Cabana

AEW star Colt Cabana recently shared a poster featuring a member of The Elite and a former WWE Superstar. The matchup has gotten many in the wrestling industry extremely excited.

Colt Cabana recently took to Instagram to share a poster of an upcoming match on December 30, 2023, scheduled to take place at the Tokyo Dome City Hall. The poster features many big names in the wrestling industry.

The Elite member Brandon Cutler will be on Colt Cabana’s team for the six-man tag team match. The other star joining them will be former WWE Superstar Ikemen Jiro. The three men will go up against three top Japanese wrestlers.

You can see the poster shared by the AEW star below:

Ikemen Jiro worked in WWE from 2019 to 2023. He was part of the NXT brand, where he famously formed a tag team with Kushida for some time named Jacket Time. It looks like Jiro could become a full-time member of the AEW roster.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins mentioned Colt Cabana while talking about CM Punk

Seth Rollins was one of the few superstars who weren’t too happy seeing CM Punk return to the Stamford-based promotion. He vented his frustration soon after Punk came out at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Speaking to SI Media podcast, Seth made it clear that he didn’t like Punk. He mentioned Colt Cabana while talking about his real-life rival.

"Called me a bootlicker and cr*p like that. You don't know me. You don't know what I stand for. I'm a loyal person, and I felt pretty insulted by a lot of the ways he treated me, treated the place I work for, treated friends that I worked with. I don't need to get into any of the stuff with Colt Cabana. If you want to look at that kind of stuff, that's out there. Just the way he treated people," said Rollins.

Fans are desperately waiting for the two men to get in the same ring. The crowd will go wild if they end up in the Royal Rumble together. It will allow the creative team to build some interesting segments and matches.

