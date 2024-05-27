[Watch] Bryan Danielson has an emotional moment after AEW Double or Nothing goes off air

The AEW Double and Nothing PPV on Sunday had an emotional ending, and Bryan Danielson was a part of it. The American Dragon competed in an Anarchy in the Arena match, where he was a part of Team AEW (featuring Darby Allin and FTR) and took on Team Elite (The Young Bucks, Jack Perry, and Kazuchika Okada). His team lost the match to the heel group in the main event.

After The Elite left the ring following their victory celebration, the crowd gave a standing ovation to Bryan Danielson. He had an emotional moment, soaking in all the love and appreciation from the fans.

Watch the off-air segment below:

Bryan's AEW contract is reportedly set to expire around the All In PPV in London this year. This will likely be his last year wrestling as a full-time star.

Bryan Danielson was worried for Tony Khan during The Elite attack

In an interview with Sports Illustrated a few days ago, Bryan Danielson revealed that he was worried for his boss Tony Khan when The Elite attacked him on Dynamite.

He said, “When they got him up for the spike tombstone piledriver, I was just hoping Tony was okay, I was hoping he would protect his head. More and more people are using piledrivers, and there’s more and more head drops, so we train specifically in the BCC for how to escape those unscathed, Tony doesn’t have any of that training. He’s not a wrestler. My first concern was Tony’s health," said Danielson.

On April 24, 2024, Tony Khan was called out to the ring by Jack Perry, who was asking to be reinstated. What looked like a friendly encounter soon turned out to be a decoy to lure Khan into the trap.

The AEW head honcho was then punched in the gut by Jungle Boy and hit with a Meltzer Diver in the middle of the ring by The Young Bucks.

