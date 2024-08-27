[WATCH] Bryan Danielson teases TIGER DRIVER ‘91 on his 4-year-old son; Brie Bella makes timely intervention 

Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, humorously teased hitting his four-year-old son with a Tiger Driver '91 after he won the AEW World Championship at the All In 2024 Pay-Per-View. His wife, Brie Bella, now known as Brie Garcia, was seen making a timely intervention, albeit in the same spirit of humor.

The American Dragon fulfilled his promise of becoming the next AEW World Champion by dethroning Swerve Strickland in a barnburner Title vs. Career match at All In 2024. The clash between the two Washington natives ended with Danielson forcing The New Flavor to submit, albeit after being pushed to his limit by the latter.

Danielson's victory at Wembley Stadium this past Sunday was a moment of riotous joy among fans in attendance, with fireworks lighting up the sky and confetti raining from above as the former WWE Superstar celebrated the win inside the ring with his wife, Brie Bella, and their children. The family was accompanied by Bryan's Blackpool Combat Club stablemates, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, and their new trios partner, PAC. The latter were themselves successful in winning the AEW World Trios Championship in a Four-way London Ladders Match earlier in the show.

A heartwarming clip from All In 2024 is currently making the rounds on X/Twitter from after Bryan's AEW World Championship victory. The video depicts Danielson's son, Buddy, playing with the confetti that was showering the ring. The 43-year-old veteran could be seen jokingly lifting Buddy in position for a Tiger Driver '91 and holding him there until Brie Bella, who was seemingly playing along with the bit, intervened.

Who will step up as The American Dragon's challenger for the AEW World Championship remains to be seen.

Swerve Strickland broke his silence after AEW World Championship loss to Bryan Danielson

The excitement surrounding Bryan Danielson's AEW World Championship match against Swerve Strickland had shot up to an all-time high after the 2024 Owen Hart Cup winner decided to stake his in-ring career for their title bout at All In. The 33-year-old star had cranked up the intensity further en route to the pay-per-view, promising to cripple and dismantle the former WWE Champion in front of his family.

However, Danielson kept his promise of winning the AEW World Championship at Wembley Stadium, tapping Swerve out to secure the victory. Sometime after the unforgettable match, Strickland took to X/Twitter to share a photograph of the two competitors from the bout, seemingly expressing respect for the Blackpool Combat Club member in the caption:

"#legendsofwembley"

Bryan Danielson revealed during the All In 2024 post-show media scrum that he will likely address his future on AEW Dynamite this week. He will probably find himself in the cross-hairs of Christian Cage, who won the Casino Gauntlet Match at the same pay-per-view, thus earning a future shot at the AEW World Championship.

