Watch: CM Punk receives an unexpected gift from popular AEW star

An AEW fan-favorite who has not been featured on television for some time now is a prominent friend of CM Punk's. The star in question, Danhausen, recently met up with The Best in the World and handed him an amusing gift.The &quot;Very Nice, Very Evil&quot; Danhausen has not appeared on All Elite Wrestling programming for well over a year now. He was last seen in action in the company in a battle royal for a shot at the TNT Championship during the Zero Hour pre-show to Worlds End 2023. Despite not being featured on AEW TV throughout last year, the Michigan native has continued to ply his trade on the indies.Recently, as seen on his latest vlog, Danhausen met up with former AEW World Champion and current WWE superstar CM Punk in the latter's hotel room during SummerSlam 2025 weekend. He presented The Voice of the Voiceless with a hilarious &quot;gift&quot; - a t-shirt featuring images of Punk's wife AJ Lee, his wrestling icon Bret Hart, and two graphics of Danhausen, but not a single one of Punk himself. The Chicago native continued to engage in banter with the face-painted star, who once again claimed towards the end of the video that Punk owed him money.On Night 1 of SummerSlam 2025, CM Punk battled Gunther and dethroned him to reclaim the World Heavyweight Championship. Unfortunately, the night ended in heartbreak for the former All Elite name as Seth Rollins pulled off the &quot;Ruse of the Century&quot; and cashed in his MITB contract on Punk to regain the belt from his arch-nemesis.AEW's Danhausen is set for an independent appearance this monthIn spite of his popularity among viewers, Danhausen has yet to appear on All Elite Wrestling television so far this year. The 34-year-old star has been wrestling prolifically on the independent circuit as his on-screen hiatus continues, working in promotions such as GCW, Glory Pro, OTT, HOG, and WSW, among others.Recently, another indie company, C4 Wrestling, announced on Instagram that Danhausen is set to compete against Vaughn Vertigo at its August 15 event in Ottawa.&quot;We are ten days away from this year's massive Fighting Back event! And some consideration, we have gotten this one signed... On August 15th, @danhausenad returns to Ottawa, and when he does, he will face off with @vaughnvertigo!&quot;Check out C4 Wrestling's IG post HERE.It remains to be seen when Danhausen might appear again in AEW.