"Watch out Death Riders," "Bring her in!" - Fans react after ex-WWE star teases joining The Hurt Syndicate in AEW

The Hurt Syndicate is currently one of the most dominant factions in AEW. This trio consists of manager MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley. Furthermore, Benjamin and Lashley are reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Under WWE's banner, this faction was known as The Hurt Business. There, they had Cedric Alexander as their fourth member. In All Elite Wrestling, they have predominantly been a three-man group. However, from time to time, they tease the addition of new members. Recently, reigning AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone posted a picture with The Gold Standard. In its caption, she teased joining the faction.

"We hurt people," wrote The CEO.

Fans responded to the former WWE star's post with excitement and anticipation. Many want MVP to recruit her as soon as possible.

Fans respond to Mercedes Mone's post. (Image via Mone's X)

According to WWE veteran Jonathan Coachman, AEW star Mercedes Mone needs to get better

Jonathan Coachman has been quite vocal regarding his criticism of All Elite Wrestling. During a recent episode of The Coach and Bro Show, he suggested The CEO quit giving overly sentimental interviews and focus on improving her skills in the ring and on the mic.

"Go back and practice your in-ring work so that you're not having bad matches. Go work on your skill level on your mic so that you're not saying the same things so now people tune out. They don't want to work on their craft, but they say wrestling is everything to them... is that too much to ask for a seven-figure superstar?" said Coachman.

Mercedes Mone was known as Sasha Banks in WWE. There, she won the WWE RAW Women's Championship five times and the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship once. She is also a former NXT Women's Champion.

