Watch: Former RAW Tag Team Champion brings back popular WWE gimmick 

During the latest episode of Being The Elite, WWE and AEW veteran Matt Hardy brought back his popular 'Broken' gimmick.

Throughout his two-decade-long career, Hardy has shown the ability to re-invent himself time after time to remain fresh with the fans. One of the more popular gimmicks was his 'Broken' gimmick, which was established during his time with TNA (now IMPACT) Wrestling. It was also briefly revived when he returned to WWE.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion has since mentored Private Party, although the trio is locked into servitude with The Firm. The pressure from their handlers, Ethan Page and Stokely Hathaway, brought about some of the mannerisms seen when Hardy was 'Broken' over recent weeks.

He was unable to fight the change, as during this week's Being The Elite, the iconic character made a return. Time will tell when he rears his head on AEW TV.

The transformation from Matt Hardy to the 'Broken' gimmick was seen in a video clip as he stood in front of a mirror.

Check out the clip below:

The multi-time tag team champion was in his 'Broken' gimmick when he made his AEW debut after leaving WWE in 2020. He teamed up with The Elite for the first-ever Stadium Stampede but later dropped the gimmick to lead the Hardy Family Office.

Matt Hardy recently went into detail about his relationship with WWE legend John Cena

On the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former tag team champion often shares anecdotes and tales from the road from his time with WWE.

An example of which could be found recently when Matt Hardy described his relationship with John Cena. Hardy added that there were a lot of things both men shared, such as their love for rap music. He stated that the 16-time world champion was overall a fun guy.

“There were a lot of things we kind of shared and had things in common. We both liked rap music, and that’s something we had discovered at this time as well. And he was just overall just a cool fun guy, so, yeah, I enjoyed working with him and I thought this guy is going to be special because he’s very gifted and very talented.”

John Cena and Hardy never shared the ring for a singles bout. They teamed up with one another twice in 2002, but the only other times they shared in the ring were in battle royals in WWE.

