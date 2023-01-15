"There were a lot of things that we kind of shared" - AEW star opens up on relationship with WWE icon John Cena 

An AEW star recently opened up on his backstage relationship with WWE Legend John Cena.

Cena is arguably the most recognizable personality in the pro-wrestling industry today. Apart from being the WWE World Champion sixteen times, he has also made his mark on Hollywood in the last couple of years. The Cenation Leader has also worked with a number of charitable causes, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

In a recent episode of The Extreme life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy spoke about his relationship with Cena during their time in WWE.

“There were a lot of things we kind of shared and had things in common. We both liked rap music, and that’s something we had discovered at this time as well. And he was just overall just a cool fun guy, so, yeah, I enjoyed working with him and I thought this guy is going to be special because he’s very gifted and very talented.” [H/T: InsideTheRopes]

The AEW star also commented on the state of WWE under Triple H's regime

Aside from speaking about his relationship with WWE's biggest star John Cena, AEW star Matt Hardy has also previously commented on the backstage atmosphere at the Stamford-based Promotion ever since Triple H took over.

The Broken One recently revealed on his The Extreme life of Matt Hardy podcast that he had spoken to friends in WWE, who pointed out the difference between Triple H's management and Vince McMahon's reign.

"I mean, they've just said you wouldn't believe how different it is. I said, 'Different? Like in what capacity?' They said,' Well, it's still the same WWE. You know they want you to work on time. They want you to work hard. It's still a pretty grueling schedule, so to say. They still do the Wellness tests. All that is the same. The feeling that there is not as much intimidation. You're not walking on eggshells quite as much. You feel a lot more safe and sound being there currently.' It's just a much more laid-back environment. That's what I've heard overwhelmingly." [20:30 - 21:00]

Amidst rumors of AEW potentially considering acquiring WWE, it remains to be seen what the Stamford-based Promotion has in store for it in the coming months.

