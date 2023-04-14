WATCH: Jeff Hardy's hilarious reaction after AEW star moans in his ear

Jeff Hardy recently made a triumphant return to AEW and was met by an excited audience followed by a warm welcome online. However, backstage Hardy had to deal with Isiah Kassidy, who moaned into the star's ear without warning.

Matt and Jeff Hardy have inspired many tag teams across their decades in the industry. Notably, the duo have been icons to AEW veterans, The Young Bucks, as well as Private Party, who have long since been associated with Matt Hardy.

Kassidy recently took to social media to share a clip of an interaction between him and The Hardys, wherein they warned Jeff not to dance before coming to their aid. While The Charismatic Enigma agreed to the terms as he greeted the young star, Kassidy hilariously moaned into his ear, causing the veteran to reel back in disgust.

According to a report by Fightful Select, Jeff Hardy is currently not medically cleared as he still needs to recover from eye surgery. It's still unclear when he'll officially return, but at this stage, things are pointing towards the Hardy Boyz run fans didn't have last year.

Bully Ray recently teased a Dudley Boyz reunion in light of Jeff Hardy's AEW return

Attitude Era fans will likely fondly recall the high-octane clashes between The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz. Edge and Christian notably shared the ring with the teams as well, with all the men utilizing tables, ladders, and chairs as they went to war for the tag team championships.

2000's WWE @2000s_WWE TLC

Hardys vs Dudleys vs E&C

SummerSlam (2000) TLCHardys vs Dudleys vs E&CSummerSlam (2000) https://t.co/GkeNvioccW

In a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) joked that D-Von would be recovering soon and that the two would debut in AEW to take on Matt and Jeff Hardy.

“As soon as D-Von gets better, me and D-Von will jump the rails on the Hardys, lay them out, lay everybody else out in the tag team division, and you know do what we do best,” Bully Ray said. [02:52 - 03:01]

While it would be a dream match to see the old rivals go toe-to-toe once again, it would realistically be unlikely. However, stranger things have happened, and wrestlers often say, "never say never," and this could just be one of those occasions.

