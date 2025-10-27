  • home icon
  Watch: Jon Moxley breaks character in extremely rare moment

Watch: Jon Moxley breaks character in extremely rare moment

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Oct 27, 2025 00:58 GMT
Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley
Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

Jon Moxley is one of the most intense and brutal professional wrestlers currently active in the industry today. However, in a surprisingly heartwarming twist, The One True King was recently seen seemingly breaking character while enjoying some sugary treats brought to him by The Bollywood Boyz. '

Jon Moxley has not been the same performer since losing his AEW World Championship to Hangman Page via submission back at All In : Texas. He failed to lead his unit to victory against Team Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door 2025, and although he managed to defeat Darby Allin in a Coffin Match at All Out : Toronto with Pac's help, the original Death Rider suffered another major loss earlier this month at WrestleDream 2025, where he lost to the face-painted star in an "I Quit" match.

Moxley's unlucky streak continued last week on AEW Dynamite, where he decked the referee and handed a disqualification victory to his opponent Kyle O'Reilly when the latter had him on the verge of tapping out to an ankle lock. While fans may be speculating on the prospects of The Death Riders ejecting their leader in light of his recent setbacks, The Purveyor of Violence was recently spotted in a clip shared by The Bollywood Boyz on X/Twitter, depicting him trying out various Indian sweets on the occasion of Diwali.

"Jon Moxley is invited to all Diwali celebrations, going forward. Give Mox all the Indian Mithai sweets. 🪔🪔 Happy Diwali from DEFY and your Boyz!" - said the caption of the tweet.

Check out The Bollywood Boyz's post below:

Gurv and Harv Sihra were featured on the same card as Moxley and his close ally Marina Shafir at DEFY Wraith this past Friday in Portland, Oregon.

Jon Moxley may still have a target on his back

After forcing Jon Moxley to quit last weekend at WrestleDream 2025, Darby Allin appeared on the October 22 edition of AEW Dynamite. After passionately reiterating his loyalty to the All Elite Wrestling brand, the former TNT Champion declared that he understood that The Death Riders were still around, and vowed to keep the stable in his crosshairs as long as they were up to their usual brand of carnage.

Later on the same show, Allin returned after The Death Riders' trios bout against Roderick Strong and The Conglomeration, saving Orange Cassidy and helping him take out Claudio Castagnoli with Sting's baseball bat.

Darby Allin fending off Jon Moxley and The Death Riders on AEW Dynamite
Darby Allin fending off Jon Moxley and The Death Riders on AEW Dynamite [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

It remains to be seen when Darby's blood-feud with Mox and his crew may end.

