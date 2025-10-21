The conclusion of AEW WrestleDream following on the heels of Darby Allin's massive win over Jon Moxley seemingly felt somewhat abrupt to a number of viewers. Now, the reason behind this rushed finish has been revealed to have been a scheduling and pacing issue.

This past Saturday, All Elite Wrestling hosted the 2025 edition of WrestleDream. The pay-per-view featured several of the company's top names in action, including Jon Moxley and Darby Allin, who fought it out in the main event in a brutal "I Quit" match.

The One True King dominated most of the early stretches of the bout courtesy of the interference of The Death Riders. However, Darby battled back relentlessly, and with a major assist from the returning Sting, was finally able to defeat Mox by forcing him to quit after trapping him in the Scorpion Death Lock in the water-soaked and glass-strewn ring. The broadcast of the PPV cut off quite abruptly shortly afterwards, in the middle of Allin celebrating his victory in the corner with his AEW flag.

Now, Bryan Alvarez has revealed on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Live that the ending of Darby Allin vs Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream 2025 was supposedly rushed due to the promotion running out of time.

“The real-life reason was that they were completely out of time. The moment he gave up and Darby ran up and started celebrating with the flag in the corner, it was off the air. So it was a timing issue.” [H/T - Ringside News]

It remains to be seen how the Death Riders will react to their leader's loss this week on All Elite TV.

Match results for AEW WrestleDream 2025

All Elite Wrestling presented the third iteration of WrestleDream last Saturday in the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO. The star-studded event featured a card comprising of singles, tag team and trios competition, the results of which have been listed out below:

Jamie Hayter defeated Thekla

Jurassic Express defeated The Young Bucks [$500K Match]

The Hurt Syndicate defeated The Demand [World Trios Title Contenders' Match]

Kyle Fletcher (c) defeated Mark Briscoe [TNT Championship Match]

Kris Statlander (c) defeated Toni Storm [AEW Women's World Championship Match]

Mercedes Mone (c) defeated Mina Shirakawa [TBS Championship + ROH Interim Women's TV Championship Match]

Brodido (c) defeated Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita [World Tag Team Title Match]

Hangman Adam Page (c) defeated Samoa Joe [AEW Men's World Championship]

Darby Allin defeated Jon Moxley [I Quit Match]

Match card for WrestleDream 2025 [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on X]

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and his creative team has planned for fans this week on Wednesday Night Dynamite in Texas.

