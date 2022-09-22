WATCH: Jon Moxley breaks silence following AEW World Championship win on Dynamite: Grand Slam

Jon Moxley has delivered a memorable post-show promo following his AEW World Championship triumph over Bryan Danielson on Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Moxley won his third AEW World Title on Wednesday night's show, beating his Blackpool Combat Club stablemate in an instant classic. The match resulted from recent upheavals in All Elite Wrestling, as CM Punk was stripped of the belt after being involved in a backstage brawl at All Out.

The promotion then announced a tournament to crown a brand new champion, the final of which saw Moxley coming up on top and capturing the gold. Mox delivered a Death Rider and then applied a sleeper hold on Bryan Danielson to emerge victorious on AEW Dynamite. He sent fans home with a special post-show promo to end the night.

Jon Moxley stated that being the AEW World Champion was one of his biggest accomplishments. The Blackpool Combat Club member also explained how the title did not define him:

"Let me tell you this. I'm now, once again, the AEW World Champion. And it is among the best things I'll ever do, and it's not even near. It's at the top of the list. This championship; it doesn't define me. Being a good man, a good father, being a man people can look up to; that's what defines me. Now let me turn to the best wrestling promotion on this planet. Blood, sweat, tears, passion. I don't think this belt defines me, but I define this belt," said Moxley (0:01: 036)

Check out the full video below:

House of the American Dragon 🐉 @DrainBamager After Dynamite Grand Slam goes off the air, Jon Moxley cuts a promo on what defines him and calls AEW the greatest promotion in the world. After Dynamite Grand Slam goes off the air, Jon Moxley cuts a promo on what defines him and calls AEW the greatest promotion in the world. https://t.co/x3hC3pS9iT

MJF has his sights set on Jon Moxley's title

While Jon Moxley would certainly be craving some rest after battling with Bryan Danielson, danger lurks ahead for him!

MJF has made it clear he will soon challenge for the AEW World Championship. He earned a title shot after winning the Casino Ladder Match at All Out. Even at Grand Slam, The Salt of the Earth watched the proceedings go down.

With Full Gear 2022 almost two months away, Tony Khan's promotion has plenty of time to build a blockbuster clash between Moxley and MJF for the show.

Do you think it was the right decision to crown Jon Moxley as the AEW World Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

