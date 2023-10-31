[Watch] Leaked footage exposes a massive blunder from AEW during Dynamite last week

AEW star Bryan Danielson suffered an injury on the October 25 episode of Dynamite during a tag team match where he and Claudio Castagnoli took on the CHAOS. It was depicted that The American Dragon was hurt after taking a combo Orange Punch and Rainmaker from his opponents.

Later, Castagnoli challenged Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship in order to take revenge for his injured friend Bryan and will face him on the November 1 episode of Dynamite.

A Twitter user posted a video of Bryan Danielson actually not getting hit with the Orange Punch-Rainmaker combination. This video proves that the 42-year-old wasn't hurt on Dynamite, and Tony Khan used the injury angle to sell their feud.

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Recent reports suggested that The American Dragon's injury didn't happen during Dynamite, instead, it occurred when the star was facing Andrade El Idolo on the October 21 edition of Collision.

Who will be MJF's three mystery partners on the next AEW Dynamite?

On the last edition of Rampage, AEW announced an eight-man tag team match, which consisted of Bullet Club Gold facing MJF and three opponents of his choosing, which are not revealed yet.

After the announcement, MJF tweeted about starting his journey to 365 days as champion and getting his belt back from Jay White.

"The greatest dog collar match. The greatest iron man match. The greatest 4 way match. The greatest Collision match. The biggest main event of all time. I’m just getting warmed up. The journey to 365 days as champion starts NOW! Time to gelt my belt back from that Knife pervert and his gang bang boys," MJF wrote.

Expand Tweet

After the bout was announced, two teams showed interest in teaming up with the Devil. The first team to pitch was Max Caster, along with Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn, while the second trio was Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett. The AEW Champion has declined both of their services.

It will be interesting to see which trio will join MJF for this week's Dynamite episode.

Who do you think will win the match between Orange Cassidy and Claudio Castagnoli? Let us know in the comments below.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here