[Watch] Look of disbelief on Tony Schiavone’s face after AEW aired CM Punk-Jack Perry incident footage

Tony Schiavone was spotted with a look of disbelief and worry after AEW aired the footage of the backstage incident between CM Punk and Jack Perry.

Shortly after Punk's explosive interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, it was announced by AEW that The Young Bucks would reveal and address backstage footage from All In 2023 on Dynamite. Tony Khan terminated the Best in the World for engaging in an altercation with Perry during the monumental pay-per-view event.

On April 10, 2024, episode of Dynamite, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson shared their perspective on the incident at Wembley Stadium, tying it to their feud with FTR ahead of their match at Dynasty 2024 later this month. The All Elite Wrestling EVPs promised to defeat The Top Guys to become three-time AEW World Tag Team Champions.

The footage revealed Punk as the aggressor who shoved Perry during their confrontation and tried to choke the latter. Samoa Joe, HOOK, Jerry Lynn, and Chris Hero separated the two men. After the segment was over, the broadcast switched to the commentary desk, showing announcer Tony Schiavone with an expression of concern on his face.

A user on X/Twitter shared clips of Schiavone's reaction to the All In footage, claiming that his body language suggested his disapproval of the tape aired on Dynamite.

AEW CEO Tony Khan made a touching gesture after Tony Schiavone's dog passed away

Tony Khan has been criticized heavily recently following CM Punk's scathing observations regarding him and All Elite Wrestling. However, the AEW CEO also has his share of defenders who draw attention to his conduct and actions as a boss.

Tony Schiavone has been with All Elite Wrestling since its foundation in 2019. The 66-year-old commentator recently experienced a heart-wrenching tragedy in the passing of his dog. While speaking on his podcast What Happened When Schiavone discussed the support and kindness he and his family received from Tony Khan and All Elite stars Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker.

“Of course, I was gonna go to TV. Tony was so sympathetic to me. He has sent me some things here. He sent us flowers. Also had flowers sent from Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker. But…and this is to everybody out there who likes to rip on Tony Khan. He is genuinely one of the nicest people I’ve ever been around in my life. He really is," Tony Schiavone said.

AEW continues to build the card for the inaugural edition of the upcoming pay-per-view Dynasty 2024, which will take place on April 21, 2024, in St. Louis, MO.

