[Watch] Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) reconnects with AEW stars backstage after WWE exit

Nearly four years later, former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Mercedes Moné reunited with former AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR.

FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler left the Stamford-based promotion back in 2020. Since then, they have signed with AEW. They made their debut for the promotion soon after their no-compete clause came to an end. They have been able to capture top tag titles in the industry. Hardwood and Wheeler have won gold in promotions like AEW, ROH, AAA, and IWGP.

Mercedes Moné, on the other hand, is one of the top female wrestlers in the world. She has held all the women's titles in WWE and is the third women's grand slam champion.

The last time The Boss was in WWE, she held the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Naomi. In May last year, both stars walked out as they were unhappy with the creative direction the Stamford-based promotion was proceeding with them as champions.

Moné made her shocking debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling on January 4th at Wrestle Kingdom 17. She showed up after Kairi retained her IWGP Women's Title. The CEO then attacked the champion, revealing that she has her eyes set on the gold.

Following her match at Battle in the Valley, the former WWE Superstar reunited with FTR backstage. As soon as Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler entered the locker room, Moné hugged Harwood and Wheeler. It was an emotional moment as The CEO began tearing up as Harwood mentioned that he was 'so proud' of her.

The former RAW Women's Champion also discussed how she felt during the time and mentioned that she was very nervous when she was speaking to the crowd.

Mercedes Moné becomes a champion by defeating former WWE Superstar KAIRI

This past Saturday, New Japan Pro Wrestling's Battle in the Valley pay-per-view took place in San Jose, California. As part of the double main event, KAIRI defended her IWGP Women's Championship against The CEO.

Both stars gave everything they had, and in the end, Moné managed to pick up the win and the championship.

The CEO is the second wrestler to hold the championship and the first wrestler to have held the WWE RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and IWGP Championships.

Who do you think will challenge Mercedes Moné next? Share your picks in the comments section below.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes