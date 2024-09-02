[Watch] Mercedes Moné imitates absent WWE Superstar following AEW All In 

Mercedes Moné, fka Sasha Banks, signed with AEW earlier this year. While wrestling enthusiasts worldwide never doubted her in-ring ability, they weren't aware that she would become one of the company's biggest assets quickly. She currently holds the AEW TBS Championship and the Strong Women's Championship. In the past few days, she defended both her titles successfully.

Mercedes Moné was previously signed to the WWE. There, her run was very successful. She procured several prestigious championships like the WWE Raw Women's Championship a staggering five times, and won the NXT Women's Championship and the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship once each.

Furthermore, she is a WWE Women’s Grand Slam winner. Moné is well-liked and respected by her former peers and has a good relationship with several fellow wrestlers. Reportedly, former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is one of them.

Interestingly, the 32-year-old shared a video of her impersonating the absent Japanese star's iconic entrance. In the clip, she called her tribute a "Prematch warm-up" ritual. Furthermore, she was clad in blue and red, which are staple colors of Nakamura's wardrobe.

Moné will defend the AEW TBS Championship against former AEW Women's World Champion, Hikaru Shida, at the upcoming All Out 2024 pay-per-view. A week back, she retained it in a vicious match against Britt Baker, at All In 2024.

Mercedes Moné's All In attire was worth $10,000

Mercedes Moné provides updates on her life and career every week with a newsletter called Moné Mag. In its latest edition, she revealed that her All In ring attire was worth $10,000.

"My hair wasn't the only thing that cost a pretty penny. My robe, which was so beautiful, grand, and regal, was also my most expensive in my 14 years of wrestling. The whole outfit, in total, cost me over $10,000, All In." (H/T Moné Mag)

It remains to be seen if the CEO can retain her championship at All Out, or lose it to former AEW Women's World Champion, Hikaru Shida.

