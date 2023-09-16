WWE has an elite fraternity of Superstars who are called Grand Slam Champions. As of this writing, there have been less than 25 male superstars who have earned the proper credentials to be considered Grand Slam Champions, and there are only 6 total females who are Women's Grand Slam Champions.

Most of the top companies in professional wrestling recognize someone as a Grand Slam Champion as someone who has successfully captured four specific titles.

A good example of this is The Miz securing his place as a Grand Slam Champion during the 1000th episode of RAW on July 23, 2012, when he defeated Christian to become the new Intercontinental Champion. The other titles he has held are the WWE Championship, United States Championship, and the Tag Team Championship.

It wasn't until 2019 that WWE's women Superstars became eligible to be Grand Slam Champions.

The inaugural women's Grand Slam Champion was Bayley. The most recent was Becky Lynch, following her NXT title victory on September 12, 2023. Today, we take a look at Becky, as well as her fellow ladies who have earned this prestigious right. Here is our look at all 6 of WWE's Women Grand Slam Champions.

#6 - First-ever WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion:

Bayley

Bayley with the Smackdown Women's title.

Early in her career, Bayley was one of the most adored and revered ladies on the roster. The WWE Universe was in love with her and her infectious personality. However, things have changed drastically, as Bayley is now one of the most arrogant heels on the roster. Nevertheless, she has had an incredible run thus far.

Bayley's road to becoming a Grand Slam Champion began when she won the NXT Championship in 2015. At NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, Bayley defeated Sasha Banks to win the NXT Women's Championship. Her next step was winning the RAW Women's title against Charlotte on the February 13, 2017 episode of RAW.

At the 2019 Elimination Chamber event, Bayley and Sasha Banks became the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Finally, Bayley captured the WWE Smackdown Women's title at the 2019 Money In The Bank event after cashing in her briefcase and defeating Charlotte Flair.

#5 - 4-time WWE Women's Champion: Asuka

The Empress of Tomorrow - Asuka.

Asuka is undoubtedly one of the most colorful women's wrestlers ever. She brought her unique style of vibrant performance to WWE in 2015 after spending over a decade honing her craft all over the world. Asuka was spotted in the crowd at the NXT Takeover: Brooklyn event. Shortly thereafter, Asuka would make her NXT debut at NXT Takeover: Respect, where she defeated Dana Brooke.

At the NXT Takeover: Dallas event, Asuka defeated Bayley to become the new NXT Women's Champion. She captured the Smackdown Women's title at the 2018 TLC premium event in the main event. Aligning with Kairi Sane, they became The Kabuki Warriors and won the WWE Women's Tag Team titles at the 2019 Hell in a Cell event.

The final piece of the puzzle en route to becoming a Grand Slam Champion came on the RAW after Money In The Bank. Becky Lynch announced that she was taking a hiatus due to her pregnancy, thus making Asuka the RAW Women's Champion, as a result of her win the night before in the Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

#4 - 5-time WWE RAW Women's Champion: Sasha Banks

Former WWE Women's Champion Sasha Banks.

After an incredible 10-year run with WWE, Sasha Banks left the company abruptly following a fallout regarding issues surrounding creative differences, as well as contract compensation details. Banks and Naomi both left the company together at a time when they were the Women's Tag Team Champions.

Sasha's journey to become a Grand Slam Champion began like most of the other ladies on this list, with her winning the NXT Women's title in 2015. Her next step was winning the RAW Women's Championship after defeating Charlotte Flair on RAW's July 25, 2016 edition.

Next, Banks and Bayley became the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champions at the 2019 Elimination Chamber event. Sasha finalized her path to becoming a Grand Slam Champion when she won the Smackdown Women's title against Bayley at the 2020 Hell In A Cell premium event.

#3 - 14-time WWE Women's World Champion: Charlotte Flair

The Queen of professional wrestling, Charlotte.

When you think about women wrestlers of today's era, Charlotte Flair has to be at or near the top of your list. A second-generation megastar, Charlotte is the descendant of arguably the greatest of all time, The Nature Boy Ric Flair. With that said, Charlotte has never had to use her father's clout to help her rise to the top. She has earned her place as one of the very best in the world.

Charlotte's first step towards a Grand Slam Championship began at the first-ever NXT Takeover event in 2014 when Charlotte defeated Natalya in the NXT Women's Championship Tournament finals. Next, Charlotte captured the RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 32. She then won the Smackdown Women's Championship on November 14, 2017, by once again defeating Natalya.

Finally, Charlotte capped off her Grand Slam status when she aligned with Asuka. They defeated Nia Jax and Shana Baszler at the 2020 TLC premium event to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

#2 - Inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion: Rhea Ripley

Dirty Dom's brutality - Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley is one of the most physically dominant women's wrestlers ever. She has such an intimidating presence that simply demands respect and puts fear in the hearts of all who face her. Since signing with WWE in 2017, Rhea has been one of the most consistent and productive ladies on the roster in regards to her overall performance as a WWE Superstar.

On the December 18, 2019, episode of NXT, Rhea defeated Shayna Baszler to become the new NXT Women's Champion. Less than two years later, Ripley defeated Asuka at WrestleMania 32 to capture the RAW Women's title. Her next title victory came later that same year when she teamed up with Nikki A.S.H. to defeat Natalya and Tamina on RAW to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions. Rhea became a Grand Slam Champion at WrestleMania 39 when she defeated Charlotte to become the new Smackdown Women's Champion.

#1 - AND NEW!....NXT Women's Champion: Becky Lynch

The Man is your new NXT Women's Champ!

The July 13, 2015, episode of RAW will go down as the most historic episode in women's wrestling history. This was the night that Stephanie McMahon confronted The Bella Twins with Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte Flair as she proclaimed a Women's Revolution was upon us. For Becky, this would be the beginning of a legendary WWE run.

While most of the ladies who have won the Grand Slam Championship started with the NXT title, Becky began her journey by winning the Smackdown Women's title at the 2016 Backlash event. Her next major title win came at WrestleMania 35 when Becky Lynch won the 6-pack Elimination Challenge, where she defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte in a winner-takes-all stipulation.

Becky then aligned with Lita on RAW in February 2023, where they defeated Damage CTRL to win the tag titles. Finally, Becky recently defeated Tiffany Stratton to become the new reigning NXT Women's Champion.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here