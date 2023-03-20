"This is what I wanted" - Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) addresses her departure from WWE

Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, has set the record straight about her departure from the company.

Last May, Sasha Banks and Naomi were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions when they decided to walk out of the company. Despite being the champions, they were reportedly scheduled for singles feuds leading into Hell in a Cell and opted to exit the company.

Banks and Naomi allegedly left their Women's Tag Team Championship on former EVP of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis' desk before their exit. The Boss has since debuted as Mercedes Moné in NJPW and recently captured the IWGP Women's Championship. Naomi has not returned or appeared in another promotion since she walked out of the company last year.

Mercedes Mone was recently interviewed by AEW star Leva Bates at Planet Comicon in Kansas City. The champion noted that nobody knows why she left the company because she hasn't said anything.

"First of all, nobody knows the story. You don’t know the story, but you’re reading whatever you want to read and believe whatever you want to believe. Nobody knows the story because I haven’t said anything, and I’m not going to say anything because that’s just the classy boss that I am," said Moné.

She added that it was time for a change after a decade in the company, and it was a dream of hers to wrestle in Japan.

"I’d been in the WWE for almost ten years. I had to have a change. I had to feel something different in my heart and my soul. I had to go after a whole new dream and a whole new chapter and a whole new destiny for me, and this is what I wanted for me, and this is what I wanted to make happen for me, that’s it. This is what I’m going for. This is my dream," added Moné. [H/T: Wrestling News]

Mercedes Moné wins first title since leaving WWE

Mercedes Moné recently captured her first championship since exiting the Stamford-based company.

Last month, former WWE Superstar KAIRI (Kairi Sane) defended the IWGP Women's Championship at NJPW Battle in the Valley. The event took place in San Jose, and Bayley was in the crowd to cheer on her best friend.

Mercedes Moné was able to defeat KAIRI to become the new IWGP Women's Champion, and the two shared a hug after the match.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Mercedes Mone & KAIRI embrace! Congrats to Mercedes. Your new IWGP Womens Champion! Mercedes Mone & KAIRI embrace! Congrats to Mercedes. Your new IWGP Womens Champion!https://t.co/DYBn5mBVEM

Bayley recently claimed that she would never give up on Mercedes Moné returning to the promotion down the line. Time will tell if the 31-year-old ever decides to come back or ends up spending the rest of her career elsewhere.

Would you like to see Sasha Banks back in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

A current Champion in WWE just challenged Stone Cold Steve Austin. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes