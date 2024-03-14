[WATCH] Mercedes Moné adorably ran backstage for a special hug soon after her AEW debut

After making her grand AEW debut, Mercedes Moné allegedly ran to hug a major name backstage. The person in question here, according to a fan, is the AEW President Tony Khan.

As everyone had predicted, the CEO made her AEW debut on Dynamite: Big Business. She opened the show and made her presence known to the Boston crowd. Later that night, she appeared a second time to close the show.

After making her second appearance for the night, Mercedes Moné made her way to the backstage area. As she went behind the big screen, a fan camera caught her rushing to hug someone. The fan who shot the clip claimed it was Tony Khan, which seems plausible as she was very excited to see the person.

Mercedes Moné saves Willow Nightingale on Big Business

The main event of the show featured Willow Nightingale and Riho in a singles match. After a while of back and forth, the former picked up a victory over the latter by hitting a Doctor Bomb.

Following the victory, when the 30-year-old star was alone in the ring, Julia Hart and her good friend Skye Blue made an appearance and attack her. Fortunately, before the heels could do any serious damage, Mercedes came out to the ring a second time for the night and saved Willow from the ambush.

The new AEW star has some unfinished business with the inaugural Strong Women's Champion. She wrestled her last match against her, where she lost the match and also the chance to become the first-ever Strong Women's Champion. She also injured her ankle in the same match, which put her on the shelf for several months.

Following the show, Mone’s next AEW appearance was announced. The CEO will grace the AEW ring again on Dynamite next week, which is scheduled to take place at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Canada, on Mar 20, 2024.

