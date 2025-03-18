  • home icon
  • WATCH: Penta slips up on WWE RAW with unexpected AEW reference

WATCH: Penta slips up on WWE RAW with unexpected AEW reference

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Mar 18, 2025 04:14 GMT
Penta currently wrestles on RAW [Image Credit: WWE's X account]

WWE Superstar Penta recently made a huge AEW reference, albeit accidentally. He is a former champion in the Jacksonville-based promotion, where he has held the company's World Tag Team as well as the World Trios Championships.

AEW recently introduced another title in their promotion, the Continental Championship. The title was introduced in December 2023 after the inaugural Worlds End pay-per-view. Eddie Kingston was the very first champion and he lost the gold to Kazuchika Okada, who holds it to this day.

Penta has picked up multiple victories on RAW since his debut. After his victory against Ludwig Kaiser tonight, he challenged Bron Breakker for his Intercontinental Championship. While cutting the promo following his win, he botched by referring to the Intercontinental Championship as the Continental Championship.

Watch the video below to check out Penta's promo:

Penta praises his brother Rey Fenix

The former AEW star majorly teamed up with his brother Rey Fenix in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The duo won the World Tag Team Title together in the company and also held the World Trios Championship alongside PAC.

While speaking with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the masked Luchador called Rey the best wrestler in the world. The former said that he enjoys every move when his brother accompanies him in the ring.

"I really enjoy both. I team up with my brother. It is very special because he is my real brother. For me, he is the best wrestler in the world. I enjoy. When I am in the corner and my brother is in the ring, I enjoy every move. You know. When I am myself in the ring, its more like Penta. I love the crowd. I love the opponent. I wanna fight with him. Perfect, and we start the match. I enjoy both but if I had to choose something........maybe no. It's very difficult. Maybe both," he said.
Check out the podcast below for his comments:

It will be interesting to see if the star succeeds in capturing his first WWE championship in the near future.

