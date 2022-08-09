Watch: Popular AEW star forces CM Punk to buy expensive comic books

AEW World Champion CM Punk had a hilarious and rather expensive interaction with a popular star at the recent C2E2 event.

The Straight Edge Superstar defeated Hangman Page at Double or Nothing 2022 to win his first world title in All Elite Wrestling. However, he had to take some time off shortly after, due to an injury. According to reports, Punk is unlikely to be cleared to compete at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.

CM Punk recently made a cameo appearance on AEW star Danhausen's Vlog filmed during the C2E2 event. The latter seemed adamant about making Punk "pay the debt" for using his finishing move, GTS.

The duo then went to buy some comic books, and Danhausen selected all the expensive ones at the store. The former WWE Superstar looked frustrated, but his fellow AEW star continued the purchasing spree. Towards the end, Punk didn't even want to know how much everything cost and just wanted to leave.

Danhausen had the final trick up his sleeve as he made The Straight Edge Superstar pose with the comic books, much to Punk's dismay. However, there was a positive for him as the former stated that they are "now even."

Jim Cornette recently gave his opinion on a potential match between CM Punk and Jon Moxley in AEW

Following Punk's injury, Jon Moxley emerged as the interim AEW World Champion after defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi at Forbidden Door. Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette isn't a fan of a potential match between Punk and Moxley for the undisputed world title:

“But what have they done? They not only didn’t put the f*cking Interim Title on a heel so that there would be a dragon for the conquering hero to return and slay. But they put it on a f*cking garbage wrestler with an indie mindset," said Cornette.

He added that fans would have a difficult time getting behind one star as both CM Punk and Jon Moxley are babyfaces.

While recent reports have hinted that The Straight Edge Superstar won't likely be a good fit in time for All Out, the Full Gear pay-per-view seems like a possibility. It will be interesting to see if Moxley remains the interim world champion until the event in November.

