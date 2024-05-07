[WATCH] Rare unmasked footage of Rey Fenix posted online; AEW star shares heartfelt moment with friends

Rey Fenix is among the most popular luchadors in AEW. He recently took to social media to share a new set of videos and photos.

The 33-year-old Mexican wrestler has been a part of All Elite Wrestling since 2019. He was injured last October, forcing him to stay on the sidelines for nearly six months. Before going on hiatus, he lost the AEW International Title to Orange Cassidy on the October 10, 2023, edition of Dynamite.

On Instagram, Fenix shared some photos and videos of the heartfelt moments he spent with his close ones in April 2024. In the second slide of his post, he can be seen working out at a gym without his signature mask. While the AEW star's face wasn't visible, it was clear that he was not sporting his usual disguise.

Check out his post below.

Rey Fenix is seemingly injured again

After being on the shelf for months, Rey Fenix returned to action on April 27, 2024. He faced The Beast Mortos on an episode of AEW Collision, which took place at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The former AEW International Champion won the match.

Fenix was scheduled to wrestle his tag team partner and brother, Penta El Zero Miedo, in a brother vs. brother dream match at House of Glory's Cinco De Mayo event on May 5 at the NYC Arena in New York City. Unfortunately, he sustained an injury before the match and was not cleared to wrestle at the show. The 33-year-old was ultimately pulled from the bout and replaced by Laredo Kid.

Penta faced Laredo Kid in the main event of the show and reigned supreme. The nature of Fenix's injury has yet to be revealed. Fans will have to wait and see when the former International Champion returns to active competition.

Do you wish to see Rey Fenix lock horns with Penta in AEW? Hit the discuss button and let us know.