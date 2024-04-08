Watch: Triple H shares video package featuring top AEW stars ahead of WrestleMania 40 Night 2

Triple H is one of the busiest men in entertainment this weekend as he handles the creatives and logistics of WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. Amid his duties, he shared a video package featuring several top stars from rival promotion AEW, including The Young Bucks.

AEW has been on the minds of many fans this weekend, and even some of WWE's talent. The company's superstars and executives have taken a few indirect shots at the Jacksonville-based promotion and its talent throughout the WrestleMania festivities.

That wasn't the case with Triple H's latest tweet. He shared a video package that showed images of AEW's Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and The Young Bucks. The video was made to hype Cody Rhodes' title match against Roman Reigns tonight and featured images from Cody's time away from WWE.

Check it out:

Expand Tweet

WWE seems to have become less of an island recently, having extended its hand to work alongside promotions like TNA, GCW, and AJPW. The fact that Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were shown in a WWE video package is a marked departure from the company's policies under Vince McMahon's regime.

Triple H seemingly takes a shot at AEW's Will Ospreay

WWE and AEW have been locked in a battle over wrestling's top free agents for the last few months. Tony Khan's promotion currently seems to have the upper hand in this regard, having signed the likes of Kazuchika Okada, Mercedes Mone, and Will Ospreay.

One of the major draws AEW offers free-agent talent is a lighter schedule, but WWE CCO Triple H is dismissive of this aspect. In a recent conversation with Pat McAfee, The Game seemingly took a shot at Will Ospreay's decision to sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Triple H claimed that if a wrestling talent chooses to sign with a company primarily because of a lighter workload, they have no place in WWE:

"If you're not in it for the grind, at that point early in your career, you have no business being here."

Expand Tweet

AEW will seemingly respond to the many shots taken by WWE talent and executives this coming Wednesday. The Young Bucks have been advertised for a segment where they will reveal the backstage footage from last year's All In pay-per-view, which featured CM Punk's now-infamous altercation with Jack Perry.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE