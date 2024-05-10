[Watch] When AJ Lee was accidentally trampled by 383-pound WWE legend

Retired professional wrestler AJ Lee was once accidentally trampled by a 383-pound WWE legend. That would be none other than Paul Wight, formerly known as Big Show, who is currently signed to AEW.

A video clip from a bout between The World's Largest Athlete and Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, during their tenure in the Stamford-based promotion recently surfaced on X/Twitter. The clip showed a major spot involving Lee, who was involved in an on-screen relationship with The American Dragon on WWE programming at the time.

Danielson defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Wight on the January 13, 2012, episode of SmackDown, in a No Disqualification Match. The bout saw a premature conclusion after Wight rammed into Lee while chasing Danielson outside the ring.

The former Divas Champion was completely incapacitated by Wight and was taken to the back by medical officials on a stretcher. They were followed by Wight, who looked visibly remorseful throughout while being yelled at by Danielson on their way backstage.

What the future has in store for AJ Lee remains to be seen.

Roxanne Perez wants a match with AJ Lee before she retires

AJ Lee is held in high esteem for her work in WWE. The New Jersey native enjoys a massive fan following, which includes talents who are currently active, such as the reigning NXT Women's Champion, Roxanne Perez.

The Prodigy has been outspoken in her admiration for Lee, whom she has cited as an inspirational influence on her wrestling career. During an interview with Ring The Belle, Perez spoke about the prospects of the 37-year-old star making her WWE comeback and voiced her desire to square off against Lee before hanging up her boots.

"It's going, we're trying you know. Hopefully, one day, she'll come back and maybe we can all do something together. That would be, that would be like my dream. I can't retire until I have a match against AJ Lee. So you know, I can't be 80 years old wrestling either, so," Roxanne Perez said. [2:17 - 2:33]

Lee has been retired from active competition since 2015. Roxanne Perez, on the other hand, successfully defended her NXT Women's Championship against Chelsea Green on the latest episode of the white and gold brand.