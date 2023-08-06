Watch: Will Ospreay controversially repeats an unsafe move despite being warned not to do it

Following the controversy surrounding Tiger Driver 91 by Will Ospreay on Kenny Omega at Forbidden Door PPV, the NJPW star taunts the wrestling community by doing it again.

Earlier this year at the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door PPV, Kenny Omega squared off against Will Ospreay for the IWGP US title in a nearly 40-minute back-and-forth classic. In the end, Ospreay emerged victorious and captured the title, however, the bout garnered headlines for a seemingly botched spot.

While performing the Tiger Driver 91, Ospreay dropped Omega on his head, and it looked dangerous. The botch resulted in several veterans in the wrestling industry criticizing both competitors for taking such a dangerous bump that could end a wrestler's career as well.

Meanwhile, even after taking so much backlash and criticism, Ospreay seems to care less about it as he performed the same maneuver on his opponent at the NJPW G1 Climax 33 event. He also sent a message to all the veterans who questioned the execution of the same move on Omega.

Furthermore, while performing the move, which is now called Storm Driver'93, Ospreay can be seen saying, "Oops, again," which could be considered a shot at his critics.

The clip can be watched here:

Rumored opponent for Will Ospreay at AEW "All In"

It can't be denied that Will Ospreay's AEW appearances until now have been amazing, especially the most recent one at the Forbidden Door PPV. Furthermore, the NJPW star is rumored to return to the All Elite promotion in the near future.

Meanwhile, a recent report suggested that Ospreay is slated for a match at AEW "All In" against The Painmaker, Chris Jericho. It was also reported that Don Callis will play a big role in their feud.

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑  @AdamGoldberg28 Fightful: Will Ospreay is being planned and is expected to wrestle in his home country of England at AEW All in & its expected to be against Chris Jericho. pic.twitter.com/KADzoeUkt2

Although there have been no signs or a tease for the rumored match as of now, fans can expect an official announcement sooner rather than later, with the Wembley event closing in.

