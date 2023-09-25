Will Ospreay, who has been signed with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) since 2016, is the current IWGP United Kingdom Heavyweight Champion and the leader of the United Empire stable. Will Ospreay also performs in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The Aerial Assassin defeated Chris Jericho at AEW's All-In pay-per-view in London last month.

Will Ospreay is currently aligned with Don Callis in AEW and is a part of the Don Callis family, a heel faction in All Elite Wrestling. A video of the English wrestler recently made it to social media, where the 30-year-old star is seen interacting with a young fan.

The footage is from an NJPW event in Japan. After his match, Ospreay is seen heading back from the ring but stops when he sees a child in attendance making the United Empire symbol with his hands. Ospreay lays his title aside and goes to greet the child in an adorable moment, thus putting a smile on the kid's face.

At AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, WrestleDream, on October 1, 2023, Will Ospreay will join forces with Sammy Guevara and Konosuke Takeshita to take on the team of Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi.

Will Ospreay warns Sammy Guevara before his match at AEW WrestleDream

Ospreay will fight alongside Sammy Guevara at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, but before the match, the 30-year-old asked The Spanish God to apologize for hitting him with a baseball bat at All In last month.

"The last time I saw you, Sammy Guevara, you smacked me in the face with a baseball bat. I don't take lightly to that, boy. You're about to become a father soon. So it's about time you took some godda*n responsibility. For the good of the family, I won't touch a little hair on your head. We're family now. We stick together. But there's one thing you are going to do. The moment I walk into that locker room, you're going to apologize and you're going to shake my hand. ‘Coz Family sticks together. So, I will do the right thing, Sammy. Hope you do as well."

Sammy Guevara, who recently turned heel, was at ringside supporting Chris Jericho during his match against Ospreay. Guevara tried to assist The Ocho during the clash by hitting Ospreay with a baseball bat behind the referee's back. While Ospreay eventually won the match, it seems he has not yet forgotten the incident.