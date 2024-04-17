[Watch] WWE legend shares a cryptic post ahead of potential return as part of Uncle Howdy's faction

A former AEW star recently shared a cryptic post teasing aligning with Uncle Howdy in WWE. The star being discussed is Matt Hardy.

The 49-year-old star is one half of Hardy Boyz who had made a name for himself in the Stamford-based promotion, along with his brother Jeff Hardy. In 2020, he joined the Jacksonville-based promotion.

However, some fans felt The Sensei of Mattitude didn't get the push he deserved in the company. He reportedly did not renew his contract, which expired in March 2024. He is currently a free agent. Since becoming a freelancer, Matt has been actively teasing his WWE return on social media.

Uncle Howdy, who was often associated with the late great Bray Wyatt's storyline, is seemingly returning to the Stamford-based promotion. Along with him, Matt, who was Bray's tag team partner for a brief period in 2018, has also been rumored to return.

Recently, the 49-year-old star took to Twitter and posted a mysterious post that interspersed real-life family footage with moments from his career in WWE and AEW. This included a few of his great moments with The Wyatt Family and a glimpse of his time with Bray Wyatt.

"THE DREAM OF A FAMILY," Matt shared.

Eric Bischoff thinks WWE should sign Matt Hardy

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, the former RAW General Manager thinks Matt and his brother Jeff Hardy should return to the Stamford-based promotion.

"Oh, it would be a beautiful setup if that's possible. It's kind of what I was asking about - why I was asking about Jeff. Matt going back to WWE on his own, I think, is less likely; Matt and Jeff, if Jeff's available, are more likely. Because of what you just said, and I did think about that, you know, last match, kind of send-off retirement, but I definitely could see that,'' said Bischoff.

It remains to be seen if Matt Hardy will return to the Stamford-based promotion soon.

