Watching AEW was a "massive waste of time," says WWE veteran

A WWE veteran recently talked about why he doesn't watch AEW anymore and how it's a waste of time for him.

The veteran in question Vince Russo is a former WWE head writer and has had notable tenures in the pro wrestling business, including in WCW and TNA/IMPACT Wrestling.

Speaking on Insight With Chris Van Vliet podcast, The veteran stated that he doesn't watch any of AEW's products anymore after watching it for more than one and a half years after its successful launch in 2019.

"I watched AEW, the first year and a half. And it was a massive, massive waste of my time. And I basically said when I turn 60 I’m not watching this anymore, this is a total waste of my time. At 60 years old, I’m closer to the end in the beginning. My time is very valuable, and this is just not worthy of my time," said Russo. [H/T InsideTheRopes]

WWE veteran has some advice for Dominik Mysterio

WWE veteran Vince Russo openly criticizes the professional wrestling product, whether it includes letting everyone know that watching AEW wastes his time or giving criticism to the Stamford-based company.

Russo recently gave some advice to Dominik Mysterio, who is currently one of the biggest heels in the company. Dom turned heel last year at Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event after he attacked his father, Rey Mysterio, and Edge after the duo defeated The Judgment Day in a tag team match.

On an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that the company needs to get creative with Mysterio's character and suggested an interesting idea.

"They gotta think outside the box. Bro, what would get him a tremendous amount of heat? He starts to talk and they start with the bullsh*t. Okay, here's a tremendous amount of heat. Reach in your pocket, [take] two earplugs, put them in your ear, and say whatever you want. That would pi*s the fans more than anything, bro." [From 30:02 - 30:27]

