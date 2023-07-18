"That would pi*s the fans more than anything" - Former WWE veteran has some 'outside the box' advice for "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared some interesting advice for "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik has been one of the biggest heels in the company since he abandoned his father, Rey Mysterio, and sided with The Judgment Day. With Rhea Ripley as the Women's World Champion and Damian Priest as Mr. Money in the Bank, the faction has become more dominant than ever.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that WWE needs to get creative with Dominik's character. He stated that since the fans boo the RAW Superstar unmercifully, the latter could put on a pair of earplugs and continue with his promos. The wrestling veteran claimed this would get him even more heat from the audience.

"They gotta think outside the box. Bro, what would get him a tremendous amount of heat? He starts to talk and they start with the bullsh*t. Okay, here's a tremendous amount of heat. Reach in your pocket, [take] two earplugs, put them in your ear, and say whatever you want. That would pi*s the fans more than anything, bro." [30:02 - 30:27]

Dominik Mysterio will be on NXT this week

Last week, The Judgment Day invaded NXT, unleashing chaos in the developmental brand.

The faction got in the face of several stars of the white-and-gold brand, such as Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, and Wes Lee. In fact, Dominik Mysterio asked Lee to put his North American Championship on the line in a singles matchup against him.

Lee was ready to fight right then, but Dominik continued with his mind games and delayed the match to next week. On Tuesday, the RAW Superstar will again be on NXT and aim to secure the North American Championship.

Do you think "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio will capture the NXT North American Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

