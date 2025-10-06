WCW legend criticises AEW for making major change

By Karan Raj
Modified Oct 06, 2025 17:46 GMT
AEW was founded in 2019
AEW was founded in 2019 [Image via AEW's YouTube]

A WCW legend recently spoke up and criticized AEW for making a major change to their weekly shows.

Since its inception, AEW has been competing with WWE for the top spot as the leading wrestling promotion worldwide, a position currently held by the Stamford-based company. One major area where WWE outshines the Jacksonville-based promotion is production, as AEW has been unable to create the same atmosphere that WWE consistently delivers on shows. To address this, Tony Khan moved away from hosting his two main shows, Dynamite and Collision, in large venues and instead chose more intimate arenas. Now, WCW legend Disco Inferno has criticized the promotion for its poor aesthetics.

The 57-year-old was responding to a clip from the Bryan & Vinny Show of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, where the duo was reviewing last Saturday's Collision show and touched upon some of the production stuff. Inferno in response to the clip stated that he's not the only one seeing the bad optics.

"I'm not the only one that notices AEW is running in old, dirty buildings. The optics are clear as day," wrote Inferno
WWE not backing down from AEW, says Bryan Alvarez

It has been known for a while that WWE has made it its mission to ensure that Tony Khan's promotion shuts down for good, and one way they've been doing this is through counterprogramming. Recently, Wrestling Observer Radio's Bryan Alvarez reported that the Stamford-based promotion will continue this in 2026.

"There are a lot of discussions about what they're gonna do head-to-head next. I knew when (Tony Khan) moved (All Out), I knew when he blinked, it was gonna be trouble, and be ready for that in 2026. It's too late to move (Wrestlepalooza), I actually thought there was a chance that once Tony moved it earlier, WWE was gonna move it earlier as well, apparently they decided it was too late to do that," he said. [H/T - WrestleTalk's X]

It will be interesting to see how the ongoing saga between the two promotions unfolds.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

