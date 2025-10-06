WCW legend criticises AEW for making major change

A WCW legend recently spoke up and criticized AEW for making a major change to their weekly shows.Since its inception, AEW has been competing with WWE for the top spot as the leading wrestling promotion worldwide, a position currently held by the Stamford-based company. One major area where WWE outshines the Jacksonville-based promotion is production, as AEW has been unable to create the same atmosphere that WWE consistently delivers on shows. To address this, Tony Khan moved away from hosting his two main shows, Dynamite and Collision, in large venues and instead chose more intimate arenas. Now, WCW legend Disco Inferno has criticized the promotion for its poor aesthetics.The 57-year-old was responding to a clip from the Bryan &amp; Vinny Show of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, where the duo was reviewing last Saturday's Collision show and touched upon some of the production stuff. Inferno in response to the clip stated that he's not the only one seeing the bad optics.&quot;I'm not the only one that notices AEW is running in old, dirty buildings. The optics are clear as day,&quot; wrote Inferno WWE not backing down from AEW, says Bryan AlvarezIt has been known for a while that WWE has made it its mission to ensure that Tony Khan's promotion shuts down for good, and one way they've been doing this is through counterprogramming. Recently, Wrestling Observer Radio's Bryan Alvarez reported that the Stamford-based promotion will continue this in 2026. &quot;There are a lot of discussions about what they're gonna do head-to-head next. I knew when (Tony Khan) moved (All Out), I knew when he blinked, it was gonna be trouble, and be ready for that in 2026. It's too late to move (Wrestlepalooza), I actually thought there was a chance that once Tony moved it earlier, WWE was gonna move it earlier as well, apparently they decided it was too late to do that,&quot; he said. [H/T - WrestleTalk's X]It will be interesting to see how the ongoing saga between the two promotions unfolds.