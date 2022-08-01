“Make me a promise” - WCW legend’s touching gesture to Ric Flair before his final match

Many superstars have sent in heartwarming videos as a tribute to the legendary Ric Flair ahead of his retirement match today. Among them was AEW star Sting, who battled the 16-time world champion in his last match in IMPACT Wrestling.

Flair walked into the squared circle for his final match on July 31. He teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett as Flair pinned JJ following a brass knuckles attack.

In a video aired during the event's pre-show, Sting thanked the Nature Boy for putting him on the map. He also detailed what he expects from the former world champion in his retirement match:

"I am forever indebted to you, I am grateful to you and I have so much respect for you. I will never forget how you, Ric Flair, put me on the map. And if it wasn't for you and how you groomed me in this business, I would have never made it how far I did. Make me a promise, you are going to do some chopping out there and there's going to be some chests bleeding tonight and when you hook that figure four on... Woo, woo woo! Yes that's what I want. Tonight from the stinger to you Ric, I love you very much. Go tear it up and be Ric Flair. God Bless you!" Sting said. (41:46-42:42)

Cody Rhodes and Jim Ross also paid tributes to Ric Flair

Sting wasn't the only one to show his respect to Flair, as Cody Rhodes and Jim Ross also sent in touching videos.

Cody, who moved from AEW to WWE earlier this year, called him an "inspiration" to the business and professed that he was eagerly waiting to see The Nature Boy in the ring again.

"And I love you Ric Flair, very much. Thank You for everything you have done. You are an inspiration to the game, to the business. I can't wait to see it. Good luck Nature Boy." (23:20 onwards)

Jim Ross, one of the greatest commentators of all time, explained how Ric has been improving his life for over 30 years. He also opined that Flair is the greatest pro-wrestler ever to lace his boots.

"I have seen some great one since the 70s. But its the wrestlers who make the music and we announcers try to provide the lyrics. I have been loving my life because I have been trying to find the right lyric for Ric Flair for over 30 years," Ross said. (43:50 onwards)

Surrounded by friends and family, The Nature Boy has finally put an end to his glorious career that will inspire future generations.

