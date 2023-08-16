WCW legend urges Tony Khan to sign former WWE star who allegedly had heat with the McMahon family

A WCW legend has stated that AEW president Tony Khan should give a controversial performer a second chance in wrestling because they don't want to work for the McMahon family.

The star in question is Ryback, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion who made a big name for himself during his time in World Wrestling Entertainment but has arguably made even more of a name for himself since leaving the company in 2016 due to his range of controversial comments.

Ryback cited frustrations regarding equal pay for talent and his creative direction as the reasons for wanting to leave the company and has since said that he would work for WWE again, not while Vince McMahon is in charge.

Speaking on his podcast, Tuesday with The Taskmaster, WCW legend Kevin Sullivan feels Tony Khan should give the former WWE Intercontinental Champion a second chance in the business.

"I think that if he [Ryback] came back, he'd have a better chance coming back to AEW — fresh start, fresh thought, no sins,. If he really apologized, from the heart, everybody deserves a second chance," said Sullivan. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Tony Khan could be giving another former WWE Superstar a chance on the AEW roster

All Elite Wrestling has given wrestlers from across the world a chance to do what they do best on a world stage, despite not being associated with Stanford-based company. Among those stars, Chris Jericho, Sting, and Jon Moxley are all former WWE Superstars who have found new leases on life in AEW.

But could Rob Van Dam be next on the list? RVD put in a solid performance against Jack Perry on the August 9 edition of Dynamite, leading some fans to wonder whether the former WWE Champion's career should go out with a bang on AEW TV.

Expand Tweet

RVD did say on his podcast that he has had conversations with Tony Khan about joining the AEW roster at some point, but that he would have to wait and see if anything comes from it.

The Whole F'N Show is still reportedly part of WWE's plans for WrestleMania 40 in 2024 due to the event taking place in the home of ECW (Philadelphia), but a full-time contract for Van Dam could be on the table in AEW once those commitments are done.

Who do you think Tony Khan will sign next? Let us know in the comments section down below!

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here