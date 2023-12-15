WCW veteran Konnan feels former WWE Superstar has been misused in AEW

AEW has successfully established itself as WWE's alternative to some extent. The Jacksonville-based promotion has a huge roster, but not every talent can be utilized every week.

One such name that got lost in the shuffle is Taya Valkyrie. The 40-year-old signed with WWE in February 2021 but was released from the promotion in November of the same year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She made her AEW debut on the March 15, 2023, episode of Dynamite.

While speaking on Keepin' It 100 Official, Konnan talked about Taya Valkyrie being misused in AEW.

"I don't know I am trying to think right up the top off my hand there's quite a few. I think Taya. I mean she had been on for....how long she has been there? I think LAX if they were together would do a lot better over there. That could be a part of the cartel that you were talking about, but I can't think of anybody else right up the top off my head right now," said Konnan. (00:50 - 01:24)

Valkyrie wrestled her last televised match in the promotion on Rampage in September.

Konnan says that Adam Copeland will leave AEW and join WWE again

Adam Copeland made his earth-shattering debut in AEW at the WrestleDream pay-per-view event this year. Since his arrival, the star has been feuding with Christian Cage and the rest of the Patriarchy.

Konnan believes that Copeland will leave the Jacksonville-based promotion and return to WWE as the latter seems out of place in the current company.

"It's so weird to me because he [Adam Copeland] almost feels out of place, probably because I've seen him in WWE for 25 years, and that's what I'm used to see [sic] him. He just feels out of place. You know, maybe, you know, I'll get more used to it. But I have a feeling, and I don't know why, but that when he has like his last, last match, I think he'll have it there [WWE] even if it's just one match," Konnan said.

In his latest bout, Copeland lost to Christian Cage on Dynamite.

