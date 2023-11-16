Edge aka Adam Copeland will leave AEW and return to WWE for one last match in the future, according to Konnan

WCW veteran Konnan believes Adam 'Edge' Copeland will return to WWE at some point in the future.

The Rated-R Superstar officially closed his WWE chapter on September 30 following his contract expiry and made his AEW debut at WrestleDream the following day.

The 50-year-old stalwart is said to have signed a multi-year full-time contract with All Elite Wrestling, which will likely be the last of his in-ring run. The formerly Edge clarified that he wants to finish his career with his frenemy, Christian Cage.

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan said that Adam Copeland feels "out of place" right now because he has been a WWE lifer. The WCW veteran also predicted that the former Edge would return to the Stamford-based promotion for his swansong:

"It's so weird to me because he [Adam Copeland] almost feels out of place, probably because I've seen him in WWE for 25 years, and that's what I'm used to see [sic] him. He just feels out of place. You know, maybe, you know, I'll get more used to it. But I have a feeling, and I don't know why, but that when he has like his last, last match, I think he'll have it there [WWE] even if it's just one match," Konnan said. [0:30 - 0:52]

Adam 'Edge' Copeland explains his decision to leave WWE

Edge bid farewell to the WWE Universe on the August 18, 2023, episode of SmackDown, which saw him beat Sheamus in the final match of his contract.

In an interview with The Drop on NHL on ESPN, The Rated-R Superstar explained why his decision to join AEW was a no-brainer:

"Retirement was an option. There were three options. It was WWE, retirement, and once I was free of my contract, AEW was an option. I had those three, and I sat with it, I really did. I had discussions with the family, with my friends, and it really was Lyric, my nine-year-old, [who] put it to me plainly, 'Are you still having fun?' 'Yeah.' Where are you going to have the most fun?' 'With Uncle Jay [Christian Cage].' It seemed like a no-brainer, and then talking to Tony [Khan] and his excitement levels for it, that gets you excited."

As for now, Adam Copeland is gearing up for a blockbuster match at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 18. He'll join forces with Sting and Darby Allin to face Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne in a trios bout.

