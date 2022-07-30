WCW veteran pokes fun at Bryan Danielson's recent AEW match

WCW veteran Disco Inferno recently took to Twitter to give his take on Bryan Danielson's match against Daniel Garcia from this week's AEW Dynamite.

As seen this past Wednesday, Garcia defeated Danielson in a back-and-forth match. The former won the bout after interference from Jake Hager led to The American Dragon passing out from a modified Sharpshooter.

The match between Danielson and Garcia was rated 4.75 by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. In reaction to this, Inferno sarcastically compared the bout to Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit's classic, as he wrote:

"Better than every Eddie vs Benoit match. Um kay."

In reaction to Inferno's tweet, former WWE star Gail Kim also sent a message to the WCW veteran.

She wrote:

Wrestling is subjective. That’s one person’s opinion.

Check out Gail Kim's tweet below:

Bryan Danielson recently disclosed Jon Moxley's backstage attitude in AEW

Bryan Danielson is currently a member of The Blackpool Combat Club in AEW. He briefly spoke about what his stablemate Jon Moxley is like behind the scenes.

In an interview with Robbie Fox on "My Mom's Basement," Danielson claimed that the interim AEW World Champion is hilarious backstage. The former WWE star said:

“It’s so hard because everyone-people have different senses of humor. Like, he’s never cracking jokes, but I find Mox [Jon Moxley] to be hilarious," said Danielson. "He just always has that great-like he doesn’t talk a whole lot, I wish I was more like that. You know those guys like they talk without talking? Like he can just look at you and just (Bryan gives a bemused face). But he always has these little things that just pop me a lot."

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Danielson made his return to in-ring action for the first time since Anarchy in the Arena. At the pay-per-view, The Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz lost to The Jericho Appreciation Society.

By the looks of it, Danielson and co's rivalry against Jericho's faction is far from over.

