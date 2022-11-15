Jim Cornette has shared his unfiltered thoughts on AEW consistently pushing The Elite on its programming.

Over the past few weeks, vignettes featuring The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) have been aired on weekly television. The hints seemingly point toward their potential return to the company after they were suspended due to a backstage brawl with CM Punk and Ace Steel in September.

It has been rumored that The Elite might make their highly anticipated in-ring comeback at Full Gear. They could challenge for the AEW World Trios Championship, held by Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, and Penta El Zero Miedo).

On The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran wrestling booker noted that AEW has been shoving The Elite down fans' throats. Cornette added that the trio was not really over compared to their early years in the company.

"Now what are we really doing, but yet the people they've been pushing down our throat and will soon again, Twinkletoes [Kenny Omega] and the Buckaroos [The Young Bucks] are on their way back. Those people have been shoved at us and shoved at us and they're less over now than they were at the start of the f**king program going on the air."

He further detailed the potential fan reaction to The Elite's position on the AEW roster:

"Though, we can't get away from those motherf**kers but the people that the fans start liking, goddamn, either there's no plan or the plan is to make sure they don't like them anymore," Cornette said. [from 5:11 - 5:46]

Check out the full video below:

After their backstage skirmish at All Out 2022, The Elite was stripped of their AEW Trios Championship while Punk was forced to vacate his world title.

A wrestling veteran was against the prospect of The Elite returning to AEW

While Jim Cornette feels that the company is over-pushing The Elite, Disco Inferno believes that the trio should not return to the company immediately.

On an episode of the Keepin' it 100 podcast, the WCW veteran criticized the drawing power of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson). He claimed there was no point in them appearing on TV again since the roster was already bloated.

"Kenny and the Bucks are good performers. But they don't move the needle at all. But they're good guys to have on TV, like all the things. I don't know, it's just that they're bringing these guys back and unfortunately it's going to push more guys off TV because he [Tony Khan] has so many guys. Where was all the spots for all the talent that they have there?" said Inferno.

As the Full Gear event draws closer, it will be interesting to see if Omega and the Jackson brothers will resurface on AEW television.

What are your thoughts on The Elite's potential return? Let us know your opinion in the comments section.

