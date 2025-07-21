  • home icon
  "We know why he flunked out of the WWE" - Jon Moxley called out over AEW All In performance by wrestling veteran

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Jul 21, 2025 01:52 GMT
Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley [Image Credits: AEW
Jon Moxley was finally unseated as AEW World Champion over a week ago at All In : Texas. One of the former WWE superstar's long-time critics, Jim Cornette, has now once again lashed out against The One True King's performance in his violent main event PPV bout.

Jon Moxley defended his AEW World Championship at All In 2025 in a brutal and bloody Texas Death Match against Adam Page. The leader of The Death Riders pulled out all the stops against his challenger, employing a variety of weapons, as well as his stable-mates and allies to put down the 2025 Owen Cup winner.

However, courtesy of Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin and Swerve Strickland's intervention, The Cowboy managed to submit Mox once again, and thus reclaimed the World Title, setting it free from its briefcase. Although numerous viewers have showered praise on Moxley vs Page at All In, Jim Cornette has taken aim at The Purveyor of Violence, criticizing his character and performance style. On the latest edition of Drive Thru, the former booker also speculated on why the erstwhile Dean Ambrose may have left WWE, stating:

"'Cause this guy, somebody needs to do a mental evaluation, he has one of these self-harm fetishes, or he thinks he's some god-da** famous psychopath serial killer, he fantasizes about that Nick Gage garbage. And he's been to.. We know why he flunked out of the WWE, because of the mindset that he has, but he's been there, he didn't learn anything, two guys he was with left him in the f****** dust. But now he's here, with a bunch of marks to support him in the locker-room and tell him how great he is, and a feckless boss who will let him do any kind of distasteful, low-class bull**, this is what you get." [5:20 - 6:10]
After last week's fallout editions of AEW Dynamite and Collision, it appears that things are far from over between Mox and Hangman.

Jon Moxley and The Death Riders' ambush on AEW Collision

Jon Moxley and his Death Riders made their presence felt this weekend on AEW Collision, when they blindsided wrestling veteran Colt Cabana, who had been performing commentary on the show. The One True King, alongside Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta, bloodied the former Dark Order member and choked him out in the ring with a steel chain, sending a clear message to World Champion Adam Page.

It remains to be seen whether a rematch between Moxley and The Hangman is imminent on All Elite programming.

Anurag Mukherjee

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
bell-icon Manage notifications