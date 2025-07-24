"We miss this,” “Yes please”- Fans can’t keep calm after major AEW star hints return of old gimmick 

AEW is home to many talented wrestlers. Their roster includes massive names such as Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone, Swerve Strickland, MJF, and more. Additionally, the promotion has several feared factions such as The Death Riders, The Hurt Syndicate, and more. One of All Elite Wrestling's most dominant factions is The Don Callis Family. Over the years, this group has gotten stronger. Apart from Don Callis, this stable consists of ten members: Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Trent Beretta, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Mark Davis, Josh Alexander, Rocky Romero, Hechicero, and Kazuchika Okada. Lance Archer joined The Don Callis Family in October 2024. The Murderhawk Monster is a force to be reckoned with. He has won numerous titles throughout his career across various promotions. However, ever since joining the said faction, the limelight has been off him. Interestingly, the former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion recently hinted at returning to his old gimmick on X. Once upon a time, Archer was a complete menace. He was ruthless in the squared circle and backstage. Fans responded to the 48-year-old's statement with excitement. Furthermore, it seems like both he and the fans sincerely miss his former self. See their reactions below: Fans react to Lance Archer teasing the return of his old gimmick. (Images via @LanceHoyt X) Fans react to Lance Archer teasing the return of his old gimmick. (Images via @LanceHoyt X) Career achievement of AEW star Lance Archer Lance Archer signed with AEW in 2020. Even though he has been with the company for half a decade, he has never won a title. Nevertheless, his time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling was memorable. In the Japanese promotion, he won the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship twice and the IWGP Tag Team Championship thrice. Currently aged 48, it is unlikely that The Murderhawk Monster will ever become world champion in the Jacksonville-based company. Hopefully, he will win the AEW TNT Title or the AEW Unified Championship someday.